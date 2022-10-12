ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Whippet Varsity Sweeps Johnson Creek on Dig Pink Night to End Regular Season 20-6

The Whitewater Volleyball Program hosted Johnson Creek at our Dig Pink home finish on Thursday, October 13. It was an incredibly emotional night as Cali Kopecky and Kindyl Kilar began, “During our Dig Pink event last year, we had the honor of celebrating three of our moms who were breast cancer survivors. One of our moms, Angelica Verduzco, had JUST finished her final chemotherapy treatment and rang the celebratory bell in front of our Whippet Volleyball community. Little did we know that her battle wasn’t over yet. Over the last year, Angelica continued to fight the cancer with radiation, chemotherapy, and multiple surgeries. Her grit, tenacity, and positivity never dwindled as she battled day in and day out. Sadly, Angelica lost her battle to cancer in September of this year. Her beaming smile and love will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.” Peyton Clark gave a tribute to her grandmother who is a breast cancer survivor, and Aidyn Amundson and Calli Grosinske gave a heartfelt tribute to their moms, also breast cancer survivors.
No. 3 Warhawks Top No. 19 Titans in front of Record Crowd

Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team topped No. 19 UW-Oshkosh 17-3 in front of a record crowd of 18,951 fans. The audience broke the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record and breaks the old Perkins Stadium mark previously set in a game against Oshkosh during Family Fest.
The Stricker's improbable 2022 continues with Izzi winning Wisconsin state title

The Stricker's improbable year continues. Steve Stricker captured his fourth PGA Tour Champions title of 2022 Sunday at the Constellation Furyk and Friends. Then, three days later, his youngest daughter, Izzi, a junior at Waunakee High School near Madison, Wisconsin, carded four straight birdies en route to winning the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 girls' golf championship.
New Sendik’s grocery store debuts near Milwaukee

Sendik's Food Markets will open its 18th location, in the Milwaukee suburb of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, transforming the former K-Mart into a 60,000-square-foot grocery store that not only features grocery essentials but an in-store garden, the grocer said Thursday. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing area. We are very...
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
Confirmed Tornado with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A strong cold front rolled through the Badger State on Wednesday. Severe storms impacted southeast Wisconsin around midday into the early afternoon. This included at least one tornado that impacted western Milwaukee County near West Allis. Preliminary data from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan has found an EF-0 tornado, with max winds of 75 mph, occurred just before 12:20 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2022. The tornado originated at the intersection of South 105th Street and Becher Street, and likely tracked over Interstate 41, lifting around south 58th street and west Stack Drive, traveling approximately 3 miles in less than 10 minutes on the west side of West Allis.
NWS confirms 4 weak tornadoes hit SE Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday. All four of the tornadoes were rated EF-0 — the weakest classification on the Enhanced Fujita scale. All of them touched down between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. The first tornado, packing...
LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
‘I’m not leaving without them’

NAPLES — Darcy Bishop, 61, was born and raised in Oconomowoc. Though the youngest of three, Bishop quickly learned what it felt like to be the caretaker of the family. Her two older brothers were born with cerebral palsy. Bishop made an effort throughout her life to stay close...
