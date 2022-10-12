Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Perry County School Meal waiver expired
No one wants a home break in, but police are investigating an alleged break in recently that happened while the residents were home one morning. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year. Abortion...
KFVS12
East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The East Prairie School District is boosting security ahead of the high school football game on Friday, October 14. The Eagles will host the Caruthersville Tigers just three weeks after a deadly shooting near a high school football game in Caruthersville. East Prairie school officials...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau trail rehab
The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau. The 13th Vintage Now Fashion Show will be Saturday at the Show Me Center. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show on 10/14. East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The East Prairie School...
Undisclosed flood-damaged cars may soon show up for sale in Colorado
It’s been about two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. Many flood-damaged vehicles are totaled, but experts warn sometimes they’ll be sold other places and folks aren't aware.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Families impacted by meal waiver ending; southeast Mo. school dist. creates ‘Angel Fund’
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - When meals were free during the pandemic, the cafeterias served 98,000 more meals than they did in 2018-2019. But this year, as Perry County students returned to the classrooms, they have had to pay for school meals. ”We had a lot reaching out to us....
Comments / 0