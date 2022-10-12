Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 'Serious stabbing' near Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a "serious stabbing" in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 14. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Police said the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was stabbed near 36th and Galena. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and...
wearegreenbay.com
Shooting incident in Wisconsin captured on camera, police looking to identify shooter
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin are hoping to identify the person who was seen on video firing a gun multiple times. The Racine Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a shooting incident that was captured on camera. The incident reportedly happened at 5111 Biscayne Avenue in Racine.
27-year-old killed in shooting near 34th and Vine
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.
WISN
Man in police custody following deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
wtmj.com
Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
CBS 58
Police: no hate crime, but suspect facing charges for smashing synagogue windows
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect is facing charges for vandalizing Racine's only synagogue. Earlier this week someone allegedly threw bricks through several windows. The windows are still boarded up at the Beth Israel Sinai Synagogue. The Racine Police Department is not investigating the vandalism as a hate crime,...
24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
WISN
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward burglary, man wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a Historic Third Ward burglary that happened Sept. 8. Police said the man broke into a business near Jefferson and Menomonee around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and took property. He's described as African American between the ages of 30 and 40.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, reckless homicide charge for driver
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide after a pastor was killed in a reckless driving crash on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Prosecutors say Jose Silva, 22, was behind the wheel of a car that ran a red light at 10th and Wells – crashing into the pastor's car.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed 55-year-old man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On this week's Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, we need you to take a good look at surveillance video. Police say the car you're about to see ran over a man and kept going. Take a good look at the white vehicle. Do you recognize it? Because Milwaukee...
wgtd.org
Hapless Would-Be Robber Imprisoned Inside the Store He Tried to Rob
(WGTD)---While it couldn't be described as a citizen arrest, a gas station clerk in Racine detained a would-be robber by trapping the suspect inside the business by locking the doors. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Brandan Voigt of Racine walked into the BP on Rapids Drive Wednesday night, demanding...
wwisradio.com
Armed Carjacking in Waukesha Last Night
(Waukesha, WI) — Police in Waukesha have not said if they caught four armed carjackers who ran away last night. The carjacking happened yesterday evening at the Shell station on West Sunset Drive. Police say a suspect pointed a gun into a man’s belly and stole his car. The suspect crashed that car a few blocks later, and ran with three others. Waukesha Police warned people to stay inside as they searched for the four armed suspects. As of late last night there were no arrests.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
WISN
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
CBS 58
Merrill Park neighborhood residents get free Ring Doorbells, agree to share clips with police
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ring Doorbells were installed in one Milwaukee neighborhood Friday as community advocates work to help give residents a sense of security. Four homes in the Merrill Park neighborhood now have fully operational Ring Doorbells. The technology allows homeowners to see who is at their door in real-time, while also recording the movement it senses.
WISN
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
CBS 58
Pedestrian fatally struck overnight crossing I-43 North at Highland
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is reporting that around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 a pedestrian was struck by car while crossing northbound on Interstate 43 near Highland Ave. As of 8:00 a.m. the area was still an active investigation site closed to traffic. MCSO hasn't...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
