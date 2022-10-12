(Waukesha, WI) — Police in Waukesha have not said if they caught four armed carjackers who ran away last night. The carjacking happened yesterday evening at the Shell station on West Sunset Drive. Police say a suspect pointed a gun into a man’s belly and stole his car. The suspect crashed that car a few blocks later, and ran with three others. Waukesha Police warned people to stay inside as they searched for the four armed suspects. As of late last night there were no arrests.

