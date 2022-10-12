ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 'Serious stabbing' near Washington Park

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a "serious stabbing" in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 14. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Police said the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was stabbed near 36th and Galena. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man in police custody following deadly crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
wtmj.com

Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Third Ward burglary, man wanted: police

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a Historic Third Ward burglary that happened Sept. 8. Police said the man broke into a business near Jefferson and Menomonee around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and took property. He's described as African American between the ages of 30 and 40.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pastor killed, reckless homicide charge for driver

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide after a pastor was killed in a reckless driving crash on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Prosecutors say Jose Silva, 22, was behind the wheel of a car that ran a red light at 10th and Wells – crashing into the pastor's car.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Hapless Would-Be Robber Imprisoned Inside the Store He Tried to Rob

(WGTD)---While it couldn't be described as a citizen arrest, a gas station clerk in Racine detained a would-be robber by trapping the suspect inside the business by locking the doors. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Brandan Voigt of Racine walked into the BP on Rapids Drive Wednesday night, demanding...
RACINE, WI
wwisradio.com

Armed Carjacking in Waukesha Last Night

(Waukesha, WI) — Police in Waukesha have not said if they caught four armed carjackers who ran away last night. The carjacking happened yesterday evening at the Shell station on West Sunset Drive. Police say a suspect pointed a gun into a man’s belly and stole his car. The suspect crashed that car a few blocks later, and ran with three others. Waukesha Police warned people to stay inside as they searched for the four armed suspects. As of late last night there were no arrests.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Merrill Park neighborhood residents get free Ring Doorbells, agree to share clips with police

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ring Doorbells were installed in one Milwaukee neighborhood Friday as community advocates work to help give residents a sense of security. Four homes in the Merrill Park neighborhood now have fully operational Ring Doorbells. The technology allows homeowners to see who is at their door in real-time, while also recording the movement it senses.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...

