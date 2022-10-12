Read full article on original website
marlowreview.com
Texas history professor retells Marlow Brothers story at museum exhibit opening
Orvel Robinson, left, and Don and Nancy Taylor, all of Marlow, visit at the exhibit opening of “Wanted: Dead or Alive” seen behind them. The exhibit is on display through Dec. 6 at the Stephens County Historical Museum. Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review. While most Marlow residents know the...
marlowreview.com
France Ruth Fullerton (Oct. 4, 1939 - Sept. 27 2022)
Marlow: Frances Ruth Fullerton, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Duncan, OK. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Callaway-Smith-Cobb Chapel in Marlow, with Rev. Lynn Parkhurst officiating. Burial will be in the Bailey Cemetery under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
marlowreview.com
Area bands march home with honors
The Bray-Doyle and Central High bands participated in Band Day at the State Fair of Oklahoma in September. Bray-Doyle band received first place honors for mascots during the event. Central High band participated in a marching contest, earning third place in both the Parade Marching and Field Show contests.
marlowreview.com
Adams tackles cancer with courage
Less than a year ago, Rachel Adams was living life with few worries. In December 2021, a discovery changed everything. It seemed minor, but that little lump in her breast quickly grew from the size of a dime to 13 centimeters by April 2022. That’s just over five inches.
marlowreview.com
GALLERY: Second on Second
Cold weather doesn't deter volunteers, vendors and visitors to the 3rd annual Second on Second festival, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. *More photos will be added as time permits in the coming days!
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
kswo.com
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
kswo.com
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
news9.com
Lindsay High School Pays Tribute To Student-Athlete Killed in Weekend Crash
Tristan Manning was known in Lindsay as a huge guy. His step-dad, Randy Ramming, said he was known as a “gentle giant and teddy bear.”. Manning, 17, died Sunday after a crash on Highway 76, South of Lindsay. The junior later died at an Oklahoma City hospital. “It's devastated...
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
Oklahoma's Bob Stoops Receives Bear Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award
The Sooners' coaching legend owns one of college football's great turnarounds, 10 conference titles, a national championship, a spot in the Hall of Fame and lots more.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend in something of a role reversal as Oklahoma and Kansas square off in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. This time, it's the Jayhawks who are at one loss and ranked in the AP top 25 poll and it's the Sooners who are at .500, at 0-3 in the Big ...
Purcell Register
OSSAA at it again
I can’t believe my ears and eyes. When almost everyone I talk to thinks college football has been gutted by the NIL and transfer portal, now the Oklahoma Secondary Sports Activities Association is sliding down the same slippery slope. The OSSAA has raised an eye brow or two about...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Oil Rig Worker Dies In McClain County Accident
McClain County authorities confirm that one man died in an oil rig accident on Sunday. The accident happened in Dibble on 190th St. near Highway 76. According to officials, there was an issue with the rigging that was holding a load near the worker. The rigging failed and trapped the...
kswo.com
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
footballscoop.com
Here's Brent Venables message for Sooners facing adversity that want to "tap out"
Yesterday, we highlighted Brent Venables comments regarding his plan to get the Sooners back on track after a historic 3-game skid, stating they need to focus on fixing some mental roadblocks as well as plenty of technical mistakes taking place on the field. Venables also recently shared a message aimed...
Drake Stoops Says Dillon Gabriel's Return Can Help Oklahoma Play Complimentary Football
While Oklahoma searches for answers, a big piece to the puzzle is expected back Saturday.
kswo.com
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
