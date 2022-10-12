ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlow, OK

marlowreview.com

France Ruth Fullerton (Oct. 4, 1939 - Sept. 27 2022)

Marlow: Frances Ruth Fullerton, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Duncan, OK. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Callaway-Smith-Cobb Chapel in Marlow, with Rev. Lynn Parkhurst officiating. Burial will be in the Bailey Cemetery under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
MARLOW, OK
KLAW 101

Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO

I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, OK
marlowreview.com

Area bands march home with honors

The Bray-Doyle and Central High bands participated in Band Day at the State Fair of Oklahoma in September. Bray-Doyle band received first place honors for mascots during the event. Central High band participated in a marching contest, earning third place in both the Parade Marching and Field Show contests.
CENTRAL HIGH, OK
marlowreview.com

Adams tackles cancer with courage

Less than a year ago, Rachel Adams was living life with few worries. In December 2021, a discovery changed everything. It seemed minor, but that little lump in her breast quickly grew from the size of a dime to 13 centimeters by April 2022. That’s just over five inches.
MARLOW, OK
marlowreview.com

GALLERY: Second on Second

Cold weather doesn't deter volunteers, vendors and visitors to the 3rd annual Second on Second festival, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. *More photos will be added as time permits in the coming days!
MARLOW, OK
kswo.com

Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
LAWTON, OK
Purcell Register

OSSAA at it again

I can’t believe my ears and eyes. When almost everyone I talk to thinks college football has been gutted by the NIL and transfer portal, now the Oklahoma Secondary Sports Activities Association is sliding down the same slippery slope. The OSSAA has raised an eye brow or two about...
OKLAHOMA STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
ELGIN, OK

