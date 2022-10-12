Read full article on original website
2023 PEP Fellowship Informational Session
UMass Amherst faculty members interested in learning more about the Public Engagement Project (PEP) Faculty Fellowship Program are invited to attend an online information session, Wednesday, Oct. 26 at noon. Image. PEP is a faculty-driven initiative to support colleagues who want to use their research to contribute to social change,...
Construction Progressing on New Undergraduate and Graduate Housing, and Student Family Housing at UMass Amherst
Plans to build new undergraduate, graduate and student family housing on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus are advancing, with 50 two-bedroom family units complete and construction progressing on all other aspects of the projects. The first phase of development for student family housing at the new University Village, at...
‘The President’s Own’ U.S. Marine Band to Perform at UMass on Northeast Tour
AMHERST, Mass. — For the first time in five years, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, directed by Col. Jason Fettig, will return to UMass Amherst on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. as part of their current Northeast tour. The concert, which will take place in the Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall, is free and open to the public. Advance tickets can be reserved by visiting the Fine Arts Center Box Office or by calling 413-545-2511 (limit 4 tickets per request). The Marine Band’s appearance at UMass is sponsored by the Department of Music and Dance and UMass Fine Arts Center.
McClements and Lu Awarded USDA Grants for Pesticide Reduction and Plant-Based Fish Projects
A University of Massachusetts Amherst food scientist has been awarded two USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture grants to pursue research designed to benefit the environment and human health in different ways. Assistant Professor Jiakai Lu was awarded a three year grant totaling $630,000, in an aim to reduce...
Input Sought for Norwottuck Rail Trail Extension Project
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Department of Conservation and Recreation plan to complete the104 mile-long Mass Central Rail Trail (MCRT), extending from Boston to Amherst and Northampton. Over the past four decades, 53 miles have been completed of which the Norwottuck Rail Trail is the westernmost segment, with 22 additional miles are slated to be finished by 2024. The remaining 29 miles will be the most expensive to complete because they contain five previously-removed railroad bridges and a 1000-foot tunnel that need reconstruction, along with some private property that require purchase or an easement.
Unpacking the 2022 Midterm Elections: Where Are We Heading?
On Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 a.m., the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences will host a panel discussion, “Unpacking the 2022 Midterm Elections: Where Are We Heading?” in Old Chapel. The discussion will address questions about the future...
Auerbach and Fan Renew Department of Energy Funding to Study Faster Fabrication of Nanoporous Materials
The Department of Energy announced renewed funding of an interdisciplinary team of researchers at UMass Amherst in chemistry and chemical engineering, studying new ways to fabricate nanoporous zeolite crystals with targeted defect patterns, which hold promise for producing carbon-neutral biofuels and capturing carbon dioxide. This research into how zeolite crystals...
