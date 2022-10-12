The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Department of Conservation and Recreation plan to complete the104 mile-long Mass Central Rail Trail (MCRT), extending from Boston to Amherst and Northampton. Over the past four decades, 53 miles have been completed of which the Norwottuck Rail Trail is the westernmost segment, with 22 additional miles are slated to be finished by 2024. The remaining 29 miles will be the most expensive to complete because they contain five previously-removed railroad bridges and a 1000-foot tunnel that need reconstruction, along with some private property that require purchase or an easement.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO