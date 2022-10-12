ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons

Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
Look: Basketball World Reacts To Big Penny Hardaway News

Penny Hardaway got his money on Wednesday afternoon. Hardaway, who's the men's head basketball coach at Memphis, signed an extension that's worth $16.5 million through the 2027-28 season. Before this deal was signed, his original contract was set to go through 2025-26. Hardaway just finished up his fourth season as...
Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. "Darvin Ham and Westbrook...
Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker

The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
Memphis finalizes extension with coach Penny Hardaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028. Wednesday’s announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.
Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out

Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game

"Huddlegate" or no "Huddlegate", Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook did not serve up a particularly pleasing brand of basketball during L.A.'s 118-113 Wednesday night preseason loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. How much impact his performance had on Darvin Ham's decision try the 6'3" vet as a reserve tonight is hard to say, as purportedly the Lakers head coach had been discussing such a move with Westbrook throughout the offseason.
Jazz Waive Stanley Johnson

Johnson, 26, is 6-foot-6 and was acquired from the Lakers, along with guard Talen Horton-Tucker, in exchange for guard Patrick Beverley. The No. 8 overall pick by the Pistons in 2015, Johnson will become an unrestricted free agent upon clearing waivers. So there stands a good chance he could end up on another roster before the season tips off next week.
'Unlocked a few things': Partnership between Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland grows

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland wasn’t just chilling on his patio enjoying the fresh air after the Cavaliers traded for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Sept. 1. For a couple hours each day for two weeks, Garland would sit in front of a small television outside at his home in Nashville, watching film of Mitchell’s five years with the Utah Jazz. ...
