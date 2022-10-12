Read full article on original website
Related
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision
Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
NBC Sports
Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons
Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Basketball World Reacts To Big Penny Hardaway News
Penny Hardaway got his money on Wednesday afternoon. Hardaway, who's the men's head basketball coach at Memphis, signed an extension that's worth $16.5 million through the 2027-28 season. Before this deal was signed, his original contract was set to go through 2025-26. Hardaway just finished up his fourth season as...
Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. "Darvin Ham and Westbrook...
theScore
Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker
The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memphis finalizes extension with coach Penny Hardaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028. Wednesday’s announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out
Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game
"Huddlegate" or no "Huddlegate", Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook did not serve up a particularly pleasing brand of basketball during L.A.'s 118-113 Wednesday night preseason loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. How much impact his performance had on Darvin Ham's decision try the 6'3" vet as a reserve tonight is hard to say, as purportedly the Lakers head coach had been discussing such a move with Westbrook throughout the offseason.
Yardbarker
Jazz Waive Stanley Johnson
Johnson, 26, is 6-foot-6 and was acquired from the Lakers, along with guard Talen Horton-Tucker, in exchange for guard Patrick Beverley. The No. 8 overall pick by the Pistons in 2015, Johnson will become an unrestricted free agent upon clearing waivers. So there stands a good chance he could end up on another roster before the season tips off next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Robby Ashford makes a great play vs Ole Miss
Robby Ashford put together a great drive against Ole Miss.
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
NBA Legend Mutumbo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
The four-time Defensive Player of the Year is receiving care from a team of specialists in Atlanta.
Gameday live: Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Kings; Russell Westbrook’s odd fit with Lakers
The Kings could welcome back Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes while people question Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers.
'Unlocked a few things': Partnership between Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland grows
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland wasn’t just chilling on his patio enjoying the fresh air after the Cavaliers traded for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Sept. 1. For a couple hours each day for two weeks, Garland would sit in front of a small television outside at his home in Nashville, watching film of Mitchell’s five years with the Utah Jazz. ...
Comments / 0