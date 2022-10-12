ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News

Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dallas, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Son, Tom Brady News

Tom Brady's apparel brand is joining forces with a rising college star. The BRADY line announced an NIL partnership with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders. "Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," Brady said in a statement, per...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Dak Prescott
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll's Surprising Admission

Geno Smith is one of the best stories of the early 2022 season. It feels like ages ago that he battled Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting spot this summer. It's safe to say Pete Carroll isn't making a quarterback change anytime soon. However, he still went out of his way to praise his backup.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Al Michaels Unhappy News

Hopefully this evening's Thursday Night Football contest is better than last week's... Last week, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts gave us one of the worst NFL games in recent memory. This week, the Commanders are set to face the Bears. Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels said that if...
NFL
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
#Cowboys#American Football#Nfl#Pro Bowler#Lincoln Financial Field#The Cowboys Eagles
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To "Surprising" Robert Kraft News

Despite his advanced age, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a major romantic step this weekend. At 81 years old, Kraft married 47-year-old doctor Dana Blumberg in a "surprise" ceremony on Friday night. According to a report from Page Six, the billionaire and his 47-year-old doctor wife invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan.
NFL
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever

Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
NBA
The Spun

Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch

Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
NBA
The Spun

