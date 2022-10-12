ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News

Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever

Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
NBA
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick

Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Son, Tom Brady News

Tom Brady's apparel brand is joining forces with a rising college star. The BRADY line announced an NIL partnership with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders. "Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," Brady said in a statement, per...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News

Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Basketball World Reacts To The Patrick Ewing Video

Patrick Ewing couldn't believe that so many of his players didn't recognize some former NBA players in a recent video. Ewing, who's the men's head basketball coach at Georgetown, was reacting to a video where his players were asked to guess the name of a former NBA player by just looking at a picture.
NBA
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Al Michaels Unhappy News

Hopefully this evening's Thursday Night Football contest is better than last week's... Last week, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts gave us one of the worst NFL games in recent memory. This week, the Commanders are set to face the Bears. Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels said that if...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday

Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals What Tennessee Must Do To Beat Alabama

Since Peyton Manning left after the 1997 season, the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers haven't had many games as big as tomorrow's massive game against No. 3 Alabama. But with Manning returning to Knoxville for The Third Saturday in October, he's bringing some words of wisdom. Appearing on Always College Football...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

