Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO