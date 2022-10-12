Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Meyer Reveals His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
Tennessee will host its biggest game of the season when facing Alabama this Saturday afternoon. During On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer broke down the pivotal SEC showdown. The former Florida and Ohio State head coach believes the Volunteers can hand the Crimson Tide their first...
Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News
Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News
ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo
Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever
Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
NBA・
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick
Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Son, Tom Brady News
Tom Brady's apparel brand is joining forces with a rising college star. The BRADY line announced an NIL partnership with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders. "Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," Brady said in a statement, per...
Tennessee-Alabama football score predictions
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Alabama enters the Week 7 matchup following a 24-20 win against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Basketball World Reacts To The Patrick Ewing Video
Patrick Ewing couldn't believe that so many of his players didn't recognize some former NBA players in a recent video. Ewing, who's the men's head basketball coach at Georgetown, was reacting to a video where his players were asked to guess the name of a former NBA player by just looking at a picture.
NBA・
College Football World Praying For Texas A&M On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, troubling news emerged from Texas A&M as a bomb threat was called into Kyle Field. Details surrounding the threat aren't clear, but the school issued a statement confirming the threat. "A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field," the statement read. "As a precaution, the stadium and...
NFL World Reacts To The Al Michaels Unhappy News
Hopefully this evening's Thursday Night Football contest is better than last week's... Last week, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts gave us one of the worst NFL games in recent memory. This week, the Commanders are set to face the Bears. Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels said that if...
NFL・
Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday
Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peyton Manning Reveals What Tennessee Must Do To Beat Alabama
Since Peyton Manning left after the 1997 season, the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers haven't had many games as big as tomorrow's massive game against No. 3 Alabama. But with Manning returning to Knoxville for The Third Saturday in October, he's bringing some words of wisdom. Appearing on Always College Football...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Tennessee Fans Going Viral
In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well. Before...
Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #6 Tennessee Volunteers
IB makes predictions for the huge matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers
Nick Saban's Final Injury Update on Bryce Young Before Tennessee Game Day
The Alabama quarterback's status won't be determined until Saturday.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
630K+
Followers
79K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0