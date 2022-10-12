Read full article on original website
marlowreview.com
France Ruth Fullerton (Oct. 4, 1939 - Sept. 27 2022)
Marlow: Frances Ruth Fullerton, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Duncan, OK. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Callaway-Smith-Cobb Chapel in Marlow, with Rev. Lynn Parkhurst officiating. Burial will be in the Bailey Cemetery under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
marlowreview.com
Adams tackles cancer with courage
Less than a year ago, Rachel Adams was living life with few worries. In December 2021, a discovery changed everything. It seemed minor, but that little lump in her breast quickly grew from the size of a dime to 13 centimeters by April 2022. That’s just over five inches.
marlowreview.com
Texas history professor retells Marlow Brothers story at museum exhibit opening
Orvel Robinson, left, and Don and Nancy Taylor, all of Marlow, visit at the exhibit opening of “Wanted: Dead or Alive” seen behind them. The exhibit is on display through Dec. 6 at the Stephens County Historical Museum. Toni Hopper/The Marlow Review. While most Marlow residents know the...
news9.com
Lindsay High School Pays Tribute To Student-Athlete Killed in Weekend Crash
Tristan Manning was known in Lindsay as a huge guy. His step-dad, Randy Ramming, said he was known as a “gentle giant and teddy bear.”. Manning, 17, died Sunday after a crash on Highway 76, South of Lindsay. The junior later died at an Oklahoma City hospital. “It's devastated...
Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO
I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
marlowreview.com
GALLERY: Second on Second
Cold weather doesn't deter volunteers, vendors and visitors to the 3rd annual Second on Second festival, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. *More photos will be added as time permits in the coming days!
Irvin, Midwest City run wild on Lawton MacArthur in 37-14 rout
By Glen Brockenbush LAWTON - What was slated to be a clash of district title contenders instead morphed into a showcase for the best player on the field. DeAngelo Irvin Jr led a persistent Midwest City rushing attack that gashed Lawton MacArthur while the defense clamped down on the Mac ...
‘Great Dane Showcase’ Sets Up Shop In Norman
If you are in the Norman area, you might have noticed an abundance of Great Danes. The Great Dane Showcase is a weeklong drawing in just about 500 Great Danes and even more owners and trainers. They have classes to see which dog ranks the highest in their category, along...
Purcell Register
OSSAA at it again
I can’t believe my ears and eyes. When almost everyone I talk to thinks college football has been gutted by the NIL and transfer portal, now the Oklahoma Secondary Sports Activities Association is sliding down the same slippery slope. The OSSAA has raised an eye brow or two about...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Norman, Oklahoma
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Norman for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Norman. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Oklahoma's Bob Stoops Receives Bear Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award
The Sooners' coaching legend owns one of college football's great turnarounds, 10 conference titles, a national championship, a spot in the Hall of Fame and lots more.
Podcast: Can Sooners snap skid? | Rumors abound about OU commits... is there merit to them? | New unis | MORE
Can Sooners break their losing skid & is there merit to rumors about Sooners' commits looking around?| Big visit weekend| New unis| VIP member Q&A questions answered| MUCH MORE. TIMESTAMPS FOR PODCAST TOPICS ARE BELOW THE STREAMING LINKS!. SPOTIFY:. ANDROID:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 02:00 - Rumors,...
kswo.com
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
kswo.com
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's New Uniforms
The Oklahoma football program has unveiled some new black uniforms ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks. The college football world is pretty united in its take on these new uniforms. "I do not root for this team, but these might be the cleanest unis I’ve...
kswo.com
Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
KTUL
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
footballscoop.com
Here's Brent Venables message for Sooners facing adversity that want to "tap out"
Yesterday, we highlighted Brent Venables comments regarding his plan to get the Sooners back on track after a historic 3-game skid, stating they need to focus on fixing some mental roadblocks as well as plenty of technical mistakes taking place on the field. Venables also recently shared a message aimed...
texomashomepage.com
Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
