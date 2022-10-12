ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlow, OK

Comments / 0

Related
marlowreview.com

France Ruth Fullerton (Oct. 4, 1939 - Sept. 27 2022)

Marlow: Frances Ruth Fullerton, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Duncan, OK. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Callaway-Smith-Cobb Chapel in Marlow, with Rev. Lynn Parkhurst officiating. Burial will be in the Bailey Cemetery under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
MARLOW, OK
marlowreview.com

Adams tackles cancer with courage

Less than a year ago, Rachel Adams was living life with few worries. In December 2021, a discovery changed everything. It seemed minor, but that little lump in her breast quickly grew from the size of a dime to 13 centimeters by April 2022. That’s just over five inches.
MARLOW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Marlow, OK
Sports
KLAW 101

Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO

I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, OK
marlowreview.com

GALLERY: Second on Second

Cold weather doesn't deter volunteers, vendors and visitors to the 3rd annual Second on Second festival, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. *More photos will be added as time permits in the coming days!
MARLOW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Outlaw#Festival
Purcell Register

OSSAA at it again

I can’t believe my ears and eyes. When almost everyone I talk to thinks college football has been gutted by the NIL and transfer portal, now the Oklahoma Secondary Sports Activities Association is sliding down the same slippery slope. The OSSAA has raised an eye brow or two about...
OKLAHOMA STATE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Norman, Oklahoma

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Norman for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Norman. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kswo.com

Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
LAWTON, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's New Uniforms

The Oklahoma football program has unveiled some new black uniforms ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks. The college football world is pretty united in its take on these new uniforms. "I do not root for this team, but these might be the cleanest unis I’ve...
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Charges filed against woman accused of harboring Michael Timms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton woman in connection to the arrest of Michael Timms on Oct. 3. According to court documents, Tenasha Haith was arrested on Oct. 3, after officers with the Lawton Police Department found her harboring Michael Timms, a fugitive charged with murder in the second degree.
LAWTON, OK
KTUL

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK
texomashomepage.com

Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy