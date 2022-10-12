Read full article on original website
seafoodsource.com
Facing USD 59 million loss, Vietnamese seafood company initiating bankruptcy procedures
Ca Mau Province, Vietnam-based seafood company Cadovimex is aiming to finalize bankruptcy proceedings later this year due to heavy losses. Cadovimex is an exporter of shrimp, pangasius, squid, and octopus, but suffered in the 2008 financial crisis. A long-term capital misappropriation of VND 175 billion (USD 7.2 million, EUR 7.4 million), which the company never recovered, hampered its operations …
Venezuelan migration to U.S. will keep climbing, experts say
U.S. border agents in August came across 25,349 Venezuelans at the Southwest border, a 43 percent increase compared to the 17,652 encountered in July and more than four times more than those they apprehended in August of last year, newly released U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows.
Biden admin announces joint border op with Mexico, limited parole path for Venezuelans
The Biden administraton is launching a large-scale border enforcement operation with Mexico, including returning Venezuelan illegal immigrants to Mexico via Title 42.
New Biden program grants legal pathway to U.S. for thousands of Venezuelan migrants
The Biden Administration announced a joint agreement with Mexico similar to “Uniting for Ukraine” that will give a legal pathway to the U.S. for 24,000 migrants from Venezuela, while expelling others under Title 42.
getnews.info
Canada Visa For Latvian, Bulgarian, Belgium and Mexican Citizens
Canada’s visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross its borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for hort-term (less than90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However,if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a CanadianETA prior to travel. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada. These countries must be visa-exempt. The Canada eTA form is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans
Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darién jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air.“The news hit us like a bucket of cold water,” Fernández said Thursday, a day after the announcement, which also stated that Venezuelans arriving by land at the Mexico-U.S. border would be returned to Mexico. Fernández spoke to The Associated Press on a beach in Necoclí, a coastal town in Colombia where about 9,000 people, mostly Venezuelans, waited to board...
seafoodsource.com
Has the Marine Stewardship Council reached a plateau in Japan?
Even as eco-labels gain more market traction in Japan, the number of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified fisheries in the country remains low. As of October 2022, eight total fisheries in Japan have achieved MSC certification out of 415 MSC-certified fisheries worldwide. That number is actually down from the 10 it had in February 2021.
DHS expands Trump-era policy to Venezuelans while opening new pathway to US
The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced it would seek to block irregular migration from Venezuela by expanding a Trump-era policy and kicking off a new program for Venezuelans fleeing the country. The new program is modeled off of the Uniting for Ukraine program that allowed people in the...
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion
Funerals for the miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey have begun as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people
seafoodsource.com
Facing “challenging” liquidity position, Chile’s Nova Austral seeks cash injection
Punta Arenas, Chile-based salmon farmer Nova Austral, facing scrutiny from environmental regulators over past practices, is also having to deal with another issue: lack of cash. In response, bond provider Nordic Trustee said Nova Austral has approached it and its bondholders for help with obtaining additional funding ... Photo courtesy...
seafoodsource.com
Climate change hurting shrimp production in Bangladesh
Shrimp farming in Khulna, Bangladesh, the Asian country's shrimp-producing hub, has become harder due to climate change, worrying local producers and exporters. The lower production has resulted in Khulna's shrimp production declining by 21.7 percent year-on-year to 33,271 metric tons (MT) in fiscal year 2021-2022. Local producers are blaming climate...
Business Insider
Airbus is auctioning parts of a retired Emirates A380 superjumbo. There's more than 500 items, including a cockpit staircase, seats, and galley carts.
The A380 double-decker was a revolutionary marvel when it first flew in 2005, but its success was short-lived as quad-engine jets lost favor.
US shift on Venezuelan migrants fuels anxiety in Mexico
TIJUANA, Mexico — (AP) — Jose Maria Garcia Lara got a call asking if his shelter had room for a dozen Venezuelan migrants who were among the first expelled to Mexico under an expanded U.S. policy that denies rights to seek asylum. “We can't take anyone, no one...
seafoodsource.com
After record sockeye harvest, Bristol Bay focusing on getting fish to market
With a record sockeye season in the books for Bristol Bay, industry players are now focusing on getting this year’s harvest to market. Preliminary data from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG) recorded a run of 79 million fish – 8 percent over the preseason forecast of 73.4 million fish. The fishery caught 60.1 million sockeye salmon, surpassing the previous record of 44.3 million sockeye set in 1995.
BBC
US and Mexico make deal to ease Venezuela migration
The US and Mexico have agreed to a plan that allows some Venezuelan migrants to enter the US - but those who arrive illegally will be sent back to Mexico. It is hoped the deal will ease pressure at the US-Mexico border, where a steady flow of Venezuelans continues to arrive as they flee the crisis-hit nation.
Spaghetti offers international appeal
On top of spaghetti, all covered with cheese .... We all know that song. (Sorry, not sorry, for the earworm.) And we all know about the tomato sauce that covered the spaghetti, as well as the meatball that rolled out the door. But spaghetti and meatballs — an Italian-American dish, whereas in Italy pasta is served as a primo, or first course, separately from meats — is not the only option for the long thin noodles we’re celebrating in honor of National Pasta Day in the middle of October as National Pasta Month. National Pasta Day is Monday, or Oct. 17 each year. Different pasta shapes are intended for different purposes: Penne or ziti, for example, which are shorter, work well in baked dishes or salads; rotelle (wagon wheels) catch little tidbits of goodness in their spaces, and tiny pastas, such as orzo or ditalini are ideal in soups.
seafoodsource.com
Scottish Sea Farms provides cost-of-living support
Scottish Sea Farms has confirmed it will make cost-of-living support payments to its 678 employees to help ease the impact of soaring fuel bills and food prices this winter. The support, amounting to GBP 750 (USD 828, EUR 853) for each employee, will be paid in three installments, with GBP 250 (USD 276, EUR 284) added to monthly salaries in October and November, then a break in December when the company historically rewards its employees with year-end bonuses, followed by a third payment of GBP 250 in January 2023.
seafoodsource.com
Riverence, largest US trout farmer, achieves ASC certification
The largest trout producers in the U.S. – Riverence Provisions LLC and Riverence Farms LLC – have achieved the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification. Boise, Idaho-based Riverence Farms operates six grow-out farms primarily raising steelhead and golden rainbow trout, while Riverence Provisions is made up of eight grow-out farms raising rainbow trout. The eggs for these trout come directly from Riverence’s recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facilities in Washington state. Collectively, these companies produce more than 22 million pounds (10,000 metric tons) of fish annually and employ over 300 team members.
AOL Corp
U.S., Mexico agree plan to tackle jump in Venezuelan migration
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed a plan for Venezuelan migrants that will enable thousands of people from the South American country to enter the United States by air and also send some Venezuelans to Mexico, Mexico's government said Wednesday. The latest scheme to manage higher border...
New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico
The agreement between Mexico and the U.S. will allow up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelan migrants to travel by air to an authorized port of entry. The post New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
