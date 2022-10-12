On top of spaghetti, all covered with cheese .... We all know that song. (Sorry, not sorry, for the earworm.) And we all know about the tomato sauce that covered the spaghetti, as well as the meatball that rolled out the door. But spaghetti and meatballs — an Italian-American dish, whereas in Italy pasta is served as a primo, or first course, separately from meats — is not the only option for the long thin noodles we’re celebrating in honor of National Pasta Day in the middle of October as National Pasta Month. National Pasta Day is Monday, or Oct. 17 each year. Different pasta shapes are intended for different purposes: Penne or ziti, for example, which are shorter, work well in baked dishes or salads; rotelle (wagon wheels) catch little tidbits of goodness in their spaces, and tiny pastas, such as orzo or ditalini are ideal in soups.

RECIPES ・ 2 MINUTES AGO