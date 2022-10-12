ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Facing USD 59 million loss, Vietnamese seafood company initiating bankruptcy procedures

Ca Mau Province, Vietnam-based seafood company Cadovimex is aiming to finalize bankruptcy proceedings later this year due to heavy losses. Cadovimex is an exporter of shrimp, pangasius, squid, and octopus, but suffered in the 2008 financial crisis. A long-term capital misappropriation of VND 175 billion (USD 7.2 million, EUR 7.4 million), which the company never recovered, hampered its operations …
Canada Visa For Latvian, Bulgarian, Belgium and Mexican Citizens

Canada’s visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross its borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for hort-term (less than90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However,if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a CanadianETA prior to travel. Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada. These countries must be visa-exempt. The Canada eTA form is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans

Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darién jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air.“The news hit us like a bucket of cold water,” Fernández said Thursday, a day after the announcement, which also stated that Venezuelans arriving by land at the Mexico-U.S. border would be returned to Mexico. Fernández spoke to The Associated Press on a beach in Necoclí, a coastal town in Colombia where about 9,000 people, mostly Venezuelans, waited to board...
Has the Marine Stewardship Council reached a plateau in Japan?

Even as eco-labels gain more market traction in Japan, the number of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified fisheries in the country remains low. As of October 2022, eight total fisheries in Japan have achieved MSC certification out of 415 MSC-certified fisheries worldwide. That number is actually down from the 10 it had in February 2021.
Climate change hurting shrimp production in Bangladesh

Shrimp farming in Khulna, Bangladesh, the Asian country's shrimp-producing hub, has become harder due to climate change, worrying local producers and exporters. The lower production has resulted in Khulna's shrimp production declining by 21.7 percent year-on-year to 33,271 metric tons (MT) in fiscal year 2021-2022. Local producers are blaming climate...
US shift on Venezuelan migrants fuels anxiety in Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico — (AP) — Jose Maria Garcia Lara got a call asking if his shelter had room for a dozen Venezuelan migrants who were among the first expelled to Mexico under an expanded U.S. policy that denies rights to seek asylum. “We can't take anyone, no one...
After record sockeye harvest, Bristol Bay focusing on getting fish to market

With a record sockeye season in the books for Bristol Bay, industry players are now focusing on getting this year’s harvest to market. Preliminary data from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG) recorded a run of 79 million fish – 8 percent over the preseason forecast of 73.4 million fish. The fishery caught 60.1 million sockeye salmon, surpassing the previous record of 44.3 million sockeye set in 1995.
US and Mexico make deal to ease Venezuela migration

The US and Mexico have agreed to a plan that allows some Venezuelan migrants to enter the US - but those who arrive illegally will be sent back to Mexico. It is hoped the deal will ease pressure at the US-Mexico border, where a steady flow of Venezuelans continues to arrive as they flee the crisis-hit nation.
Spaghetti offers international appeal

On top of spaghetti, all covered with cheese .... We all know that song. (Sorry, not sorry, for the earworm.) And we all know about the tomato sauce that covered the spaghetti, as well as the meatball that rolled out the door. But spaghetti and meatballs — an Italian-American dish, whereas in Italy pasta is served as a primo, or first course, separately from meats — is not the only option for the long thin noodles we’re celebrating in honor of National Pasta Day in the middle of October as National Pasta Month. National Pasta Day is Monday, or Oct. 17 each year.  Different pasta shapes are intended for different purposes: Penne or ziti, for example, which are shorter, work well in baked dishes or salads; rotelle (wagon wheels) catch little tidbits of goodness in their spaces, and tiny pastas, such as orzo or ditalini are ideal in soups.
Scottish Sea Farms provides cost-of-living support

Scottish Sea Farms has confirmed it will make cost-of-living support payments to its 678 employees to help ease the impact of soaring fuel bills and food prices this winter. The support, amounting to GBP 750 (USD 828, EUR 853) for each employee, will be paid in three installments, with GBP 250 (USD 276, EUR 284) added to monthly salaries in October and November, then a break in December when the company historically rewards its employees with year-end bonuses, followed by a third payment of GBP 250 in January 2023.
Riverence, largest US trout farmer, achieves ASC certification

The largest trout producers in the U.S. – Riverence Provisions LLC and Riverence Farms LLC – have achieved the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification. Boise, Idaho-based Riverence Farms operates six grow-out farms primarily raising steelhead and golden rainbow trout, while Riverence Provisions is made up of eight grow-out farms raising rainbow trout. The eggs for these trout come directly from Riverence’s recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facilities in Washington state. Collectively, these companies produce more than 22 million pounds (10,000 metric tons) of fish annually and employ over 300 team members.
U.S., Mexico agree plan to tackle jump in Venezuelan migration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed a plan for Venezuelan migrants that will enable thousands of people from the South American country to enter the United States by air and also send some Venezuelans to Mexico, Mexico's government said Wednesday. The latest scheme to manage higher border...
