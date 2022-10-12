It’s over. Finally. Arkansas snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday in a complete demolition of BYU, 52-35, to move to 4-3 on the season ahead of a bye week in which the Razorbacks need badly to get healthy. KJ Jefferson set a career high with five touchdown passes as Arkansas put up 644 yards of total offense in the victory. But he left on the team’s final drive inside the BYU 5 after hitting the crown of his helmet on the turf just two weeks after suffering a head injury against Alabama that kep him out of the team’s loss to Mississippi State. Arkansas scored on eight straight drives from the end of the first quarter until the final one when Jefferson left and was replaced by Malik Hornsby. BYU hung in for a while, scoring on two 75-yard drives to start the second half, but Arkansas’ defense tightened when it mattered, coming up with two fumble recoveries and an interception. Rocket Sanders set a career high in yards rushing with 168 and Matt Landers caught his first three touchdown passes in a Hogs uniform in the victory. List KJ Jefferson is better than your favorite quarterback and proves it against BYU

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 31 MINUTES AGO