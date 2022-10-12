ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 24

Elizabeth Anderson
3d ago

If the child is old enough to know the meaning of the word "no" and continues then something has to be done. Be it a spray bottle of cold water, corner time or loss of privileges.

Reply(5)
12
Gwendolyn Porter
2d ago

Total brat this child is! I would have showed him the spray bottle and the belt and tell him to pick one! I do not tolerate no one's unruly child ever! The mother is the enabler! If her and the father don't put a stop to it now, he will eventually terrorize them!

Reply
3
Puppyluv
1d ago

That kid needs to be taught that he always doesn't get his way. The parents are going to have their hands full when he is a teen. I wouldn't even let him in my house.

Reply
2
Related
Newsweek

Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding

Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spray Bottle#U Realfun5865
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1000M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy