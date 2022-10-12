If the child is old enough to know the meaning of the word "no" and continues then something has to be done. Be it a spray bottle of cold water, corner time or loss of privileges.
Total brat this child is! I would have showed him the spray bottle and the belt and tell him to pick one! I do not tolerate no one's unruly child ever! The mother is the enabler! If her and the father don't put a stop to it now, he will eventually terrorize them!
That kid needs to be taught that he always doesn't get his way. The parents are going to have their hands full when he is a teen. I wouldn't even let him in my house.
Comments / 24