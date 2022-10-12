ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS News

Mar-a-Lago employee tells investigators Donald Trump directed move of boxes with sensitive documents, source says

Washington – An individual who worked at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort has told investigators that the former president directed the individual to move boxes of sensitive documents – including those that might contain classified markings – to a different location as the federal investigation into Trump's handling of certain records was already underway, according to a person familiar with the matter.
CBS News

Parkland school shooter spared the death sentence as Florida jury recommends life without parole

The man who shot and killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, was spared the death penalty as a Florida jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Thursday's decision comes more than four years after the deadliest U.S. mass shooting that has ever gone to trial.
CBS News

Secret Service, other agencies knew of potential for Jan. 6 violence in advance

The House Jan. 6 committee revealed during a public hearing on Thursday that the Secret Service, as well as other agencies, knew about the potential for violence ahead of the riot at the Capitol. CBS News also learned that the committee would vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, Ed O'Keefe, John Dickerson, Catherine Herridge, Jeff Pegues, Scott MacFarlane and Robert Costa and A.T. Smith, a former Secret Service deputy director, discussed during a CBS News Special Report.
CBS News

Justice Department calls for reversal of "entirety" of special master ruling in Trump documents case

Washington – The federal criminal investigation into allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled sensitive White House documents after leaving office must continue without hindrance, prosecutors argued in a brief filed in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, citing a "demonstrated, specific need" for evidence in its ongoing criminal investigation.
CBS News

CBS News

