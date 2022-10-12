Read full article on original website
Former Secret Service agent reacts to revelations from Jan. 6 House committee hearing
A.T. Smith, former deputy director of the Secret Service and a current CBS News law enforcement analyst, joined Red and Blue to share his reaction to the Jan. 6 House committee's latest public hearing Thursday.
Mar-a-Lago employee tells investigators Donald Trump directed move of boxes with sensitive documents, source says
Washington – An individual who worked at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort has told investigators that the former president directed the individual to move boxes of sensitive documents – including those that might contain classified markings – to a different location as the federal investigation into Trump's handling of certain records was already underway, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Parkland school shooter spared the death sentence as Florida jury recommends life without parole
The man who shot and killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, was spared the death penalty as a Florida jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Thursday's decision comes more than four years after the deadliest U.S. mass shooting that has ever gone to trial.
Parkland shooter prosecutors call for investigation after juror says she felt threatened by another member of the jury
Prosecutors of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz called for an investigation Friday after a juror said another panelist threatened her during the deliberations that ended with a life sentence for the murder of 17 people four years ago at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Prosecutor Carolyn McCann told Circuit...
Secret Service, other agencies knew of potential for Jan. 6 violence in advance
The House Jan. 6 committee revealed during a public hearing on Thursday that the Secret Service, as well as other agencies, knew about the potential for violence ahead of the riot at the Capitol. CBS News also learned that the committee would vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, Ed O'Keefe, John Dickerson, Catherine Herridge, Jeff Pegues, Scott MacFarlane and Robert Costa and A.T. Smith, a former Secret Service deputy director, discussed during a CBS News Special Report.
DOJ appeals special master appointment in Mar-a-Lago investigation
The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to overturn a judge's appointment of a special master to review documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss.
Justice Department calls for reversal of "entirety" of special master ruling in Trump documents case
Washington – The federal criminal investigation into allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled sensitive White House documents after leaving office must continue without hindrance, prosecutors argued in a brief filed in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, citing a "demonstrated, specific need" for evidence in its ongoing criminal investigation.
Supreme Court rebuffs Trump request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents dispute
Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a request from former President Donald Trump to allow the independent arbiter vetting the documents seized from his South Florida residence access to a batch of roughly 100 documents with classification markings retrieved in the search. The order from the...
Parkland prosecutors seek probe into alleged juror threat
Jurors deliberated for seven hours before recommending life in prison for the man convicted of killing 17 people in Parkland, Florida. Now, prosecutors are calling for an investigation after a juror claimed she felt threatened during the deliberations. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
