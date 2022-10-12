ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cedarburg (WI)

The picturesque city of Cedarburg, roughly 20 miles north of Milwaukee, is in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, United States. There are quite some fun things to do in Cedarburg, MI. You will quickly become accustomed to its serene environment and tree-lined streets, dotted with early 19th-century houses with distinctive brick and marble architecture.
CEDARBURG, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee's 'Polka Parade' Continues

“There are more ways than ever for people to find content that interests them. But even with such vast choices, the only choice to hear polka music on the radio in Milwaukee is with ‘Polka Parade.’”. Thus says Don Hunjadi, the man responsible for the operations management, accounting,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

40th Anniversary Music: Remembering Milwaukee's New Music Scene

In the summer of 1981, The Violent Femmes were “discovered” by The Pretenders, who were playing next door at the Oriental Theater that night. Reminding the U.K. band of the buskers on London streets, they spontaneously added the trio to their concert as an unannounced opening act. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Energy Efficient Artisan Glassmaker

Catherine Lottes is a successful Milwaukee-based glass designer and artist. Tell us about your work, and the determination it takes. My first experience with glass was working as a glasscutter at a small stained-glass studio that created Tiffany reproduction lamps and windows. I fell in love with glass and its intrinsic relationship to light. However, even though I loved the work and wanted to learn as much as possible about glass. After a year, I started my own business painting backdrops for Advertising agencies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Actual TYME Machines Are Back!

For nearly 30 years, the TYME machine was a beloved Wisconsin ATM brand, until it disappeared from the banking landscape in 2004. Now, Landmark Credit Union is bringing TYME back to Southeastern Wisconsin as it launches its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network. In 1975, when TYME machines...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Oktoberfests
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
WISCONSIN STATE
On Milwaukee

A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered

Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Sweet Not Scary Halloween Confections at Fazio's Chocolates

Some gourmet chocolatiers prefer to leave Halloween to the corporate candy makers specializing in Trick-or-Treat offerings. But Cindy Karrels of Fazio’s Chocolate (also known as Fazio’s Sweet Moments Sweet Life, 13425 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove) has a different take. “Halloween has become a huge holiday for adults...
ELM GROVE, WI

