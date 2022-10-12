ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Garmin smartwatch is nearly half price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFdYU_0iWNYk2W00

There’s still time to grab a bargain in Amazon Prime Day 2 , with the sales event ending at midnight tonight. Also known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale , there’s deals to be enjoyed across tech , TVs , laptops , home appliances and household essentials .

The pre- Black Friday discounts are an ideal opportunity to get organised with your Christmas shopping too.

We’re also fans of any chance to save cash and make our budget go further with deals on basics like antibacterial wipes , dishwasher tablets , cleanser , moisturiser and other skincare staples.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

When it comes to spotting huge savings across larger items, our expert shopping team has already found promotions on hair straighteners , air fryers , and even a robot vacuum cleaner .

However, we’ve discovered a massive £320 discount on the Garmin fenix 6X pro smartwatch , making it nearly half price, which is among one the best deals we’ve found in the sale.

Read on for all we know about this offer from an IndyBest tried and tested brand, which could make for an excellent Christmas gift.

Read more:

Garmin fenix 6X pro: Was £649.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIJ6C_0iWNYk2W00

This black smartwatch currently comes with a massive £320 price reduction, which slashes the cost by almost 50 per cent.

Key features include a stainless steel bezel face, advanced training tracking and preloaded maps. Meanwhile, it can be used to make contactless payments when paired with a compatible smartphone and built-in sensors enable a compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter.

We featured a similar fenix model in our best Garmin watches guide, where our reviewer said, “it has a large, high-resolution watch-face which is good enough to really utilise things like turn-by-turn navigation and animated work-outs.”

Keep track of your training on a budget, and snap up this Prime Early Access Sale smartwatch deal now.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know : Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals : The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother who started inclusive toy brand hails response from customers

A mother who started an inclusive toy brand following the birth of her first child said that she has been “touched” to see people using her products who will be able to fondly reflect on playing with them as “childhood memories”.Desriee Asomuyide, 29, who is based in Hornchurch, Essex, was inspired to create the inclusive toy company Little Omo after the birth of her son – Isaiah in January 2020, who is now 2.“I was pregnant with my son in 2019 and I was gifted some flashcards that had predominantly white characters on them”, she told the PA news agency...
RELATIONSHIPS
Cult of Mac

Bose busts out compact, affordable new soundbar with AirPlay 2

Bose took a further step into the compact, affordable soundbar market Monday with release of its new Smart Soundbar 600. It looks set to compete in a growing pool of home-theater audio products that don’t break the bank. Featuring Dolby Atmos, Bose “TrueSpace” and AirPlay 2 technology, the slender...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Razer and Verizon Unveil the Razer Edge 5G – the Ultimate 5G Handheld Gaming Device

IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221015005002/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy