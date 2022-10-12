Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police looking for two involved in theft of mini mart cash register
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police detectives are searching for two men involved in a larceny at a convenience store. Shortly after 7 a.m. October 14, police say, the men walked into the store in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road. One man grabbed a register and ran into a vehicle.
wfxrtv.com
Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday night. The incident happened at 8:21 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Officers say 9-1-1 callers reported that a male shot a gun in the parking lot and then fled the scene on foot. Members of the community were able to give officers a description of the suspect.
WSET
'Homicide Investigator of the Year Award:' Lynchburg Police recognized two detectives
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department announced two detectives that received an award. The department said that the award received was the "Homicide Investigator of the year award". This award was presented by the Virginia Homicide Investigators Association (VHIA), the department said. "On October 5, the VHIA...
Danville Police arrest 22-year-old for allegedly vandalizing park
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 22-year-old in Danville has been charged in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park. The incident happened on October 6 at approximately 9:40 p.m. The Danville Police Department says Karissa Dix is seen in video footage exiting her car, removing a blockade, and entering the parking lot of the park. After […]
WSET
SHOT FIRED: Man arrested after shooting incident on Wards Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Diners at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road were interrupted by gunshots Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. Lynchburg Police Department said 28-year-old Eric Scott Moore was arrested after 911 callers said he had fired a gun in the parking lot. A description of a man leaving the scene on foot led LPD officers to the man where he was apprehended on Wards Road.
Danville Police looking for 2 men involved in a larceny
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying two men involved in a convenience store larceny on Friday. The incident happened in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 7:07 a.m. Officers say one man grabbed a register and ran from the scene […]
WSET
22-year-old Danville woman charged in vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville woman has been charged in relation to recent vandalism at Anglers Park, Danville Police said. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was charged with trespassing, reckless driving on private property, and felony malicious damage. DPD said video footage was recovered of a white dodge charger with...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have charged a man with second-degree attempted murder for a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night. Police say they responded at 8:21 p.m. to Buffalo Wild Wings at 3812 Wards Rd for a report of shots being fired. 911 callers reported a man...
WSLS
Man charged in connection with shots fired incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 28-year-old man is facing several charges in relation to a shots fired incident at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night (Oct.13), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. At about 8:21 p.m., Lynchburg police officers were dispatched to 3812 Wards Road after receiving a report that a...
WSET
Have you seen them? Charlotte County Sheriff's Office seeking to identify individuals
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to identify individuals. If you recognize these two individuals they ask you to please contact 434-542-5141 and ask to speak to Deputy Timmy Townsend. " We appreciate any assistance in this matter," the...
wfxrtv.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says a man is in critical condition after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash. LPD and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the crash just involved the motorcycle and the driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later airlifted to UVA.
wfirnews.com
Police Chief says motel seizure a “first”
The seizure of a Roanoke County motel is a “first” that points out how well local law enforcement works with federal agencies. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
cbs17
Man found snorting drugs behind Roanoke Rapids library, found with fentanyl, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested after snorting narcotics behind the Roanoke Rapids library, according to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy said he was near the library on Sunday when he noticed a silver Ford Taurus with a Virginia registration...
WSET
Former Bedford Co. bus driver sentenced, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A former Bedford County school bus driver who is accused of picking up children in her personal vehicle while she was under the influence, was sentenced on Friday. According to court documents, Kimberly Ricketts pleaded guilty in court to Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) First Offense...
WSET
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WSET
2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
wina.com
Ruckersville man who dealt drugs while incarcerated pleads guilty to two charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A Ruckersville man, who dealt heroin, meth, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty Friday in Charlottesville federal court to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. 41-year old Michael Watkins Hayer waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to a two-counts — one charge of distribution of fentanyl and another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police seek information on early-morning shooting on 10th Street
The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding an early morning shooting incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street. An unidentified individual(s) fired multiple rounds in this area from the street at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the bullets struck adjacent dwellings in the area, which caused property damage. There were not any reports of injuries.
WHSV
Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
