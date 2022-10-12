LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday night. The incident happened at 8:21 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Officers say 9-1-1 callers reported that a male shot a gun in the parking lot and then fled the scene on foot. Members of the community were able to give officers a description of the suspect.

