wfxrtv.com

Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday night. The incident happened at 8:21 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Officers say 9-1-1 callers reported that a male shot a gun in the parking lot and then fled the scene on foot. Members of the community were able to give officers a description of the suspect.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Danville Police arrest 22-year-old for allegedly vandalizing park

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 22-year-old in Danville has been charged in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park. The incident happened on October 6 at approximately 9:40 p.m. The Danville Police Department says Karissa Dix is seen in video footage exiting her car, removing a blockade, and entering the parking lot of the park. After […]
DANVILLE, VA
#Robbery#Lpd#Crime Stoppers#Sunshine Market
WSET

WFXR

Danville Police looking for 2 men involved in a larceny

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying two men involved in a convenience store larceny on Friday. The incident happened in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 7:07 a.m. Officers say one man grabbed a register and ran from the scene […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

wfxrtv.com

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says a man is in critical condition after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash. LPD and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the crash just involved the motorcycle and the driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later airlifted to UVA.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

WSET

2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
ROANOKE, VA
wina.com

Ruckersville man who dealt drugs while incarcerated pleads guilty to two charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A Ruckersville man, who dealt heroin, meth, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty Friday in Charlottesville federal court to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. 41-year old Michael Watkins Hayer waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to a two-counts — one charge of distribution of fentanyl and another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Police seek information on early-morning shooting on 10th Street

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding an early morning shooting incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street. An unidentified individual(s) fired multiple rounds in this area from the street at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the bullets struck adjacent dwellings in the area, which caused property damage. There were not any reports of injuries.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
WAYNESBORO, VA

