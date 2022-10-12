ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona high school football roundup Oct. 14: Corona, Eastmark, Desert Edge post wins

A roundup of key games in Arizona high school football for Oct. 14. Check back for updates:. The Battle of Knox Road looked like it was going to be an offensive showcase in the first half, but after halftime the defenses took over. Tempe Corona del Sol (5-1) was able to scratch across a late touchdown that proved to be the difference over Phoenix Mountain Pointe (3-3) in a 35-28 win Friday night in Tempe.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

An update on Oregon's bowl projections after victory over Arizona

Oregon has steadily risen in the AP Top 25 after falling unranked after their week one matchup against Georgia. With a win over UCLA next week, Oregon would firmly jump into the top 10 and succeed in their preseason position of No. 11 overall. UCLA currently occupies the No. 11 ranking, as Oregon stayed put following the 49-22 victory over Arizona that saw Bo Nix run for three more touchdowns.
EUGENE, OR
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Martinez named Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week as NAU faces UC Davis

Northern Arizona quarterback RJ Martinez was named Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after his performance against Cal Poly last week. Coming off a 31-29 win on Family Weekend in Flagstaff, Martinez threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Martinez had completed 31 of 44 passes in the matchup and will hope to continue the positive trend this week against UC Davis.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
