A roundup of key games in Arizona high school football for Oct. 14. Check back for updates:. The Battle of Knox Road looked like it was going to be an offensive showcase in the first half, but after halftime the defenses took over. Tempe Corona del Sol (5-1) was able to scratch across a late touchdown that proved to be the difference over Phoenix Mountain Pointe (3-3) in a 35-28 win Friday night in Tempe.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO