MLB playoffs: Follow as Braves try to even series against Phillies, Zack Wheeler ahead of Dodgers-Padres Game 2

By Zach Crizer, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers.

Game 1 saw the Braves fall behind the plucky Phillies, and the Astros snatch a victory from the Mariners in heroic, historic fashion, while the Dodgers and Yankees took care of business. The schedule begins to stagger the leagues on Wednesday. The NL picks up with Game 2, but the AL takes an odd off day before resuming on Thursday.

Here's Wednesday's slate and TV schedule.

Game 2: Phillies (Wheeler) at Braves (Wright) 4:35 p.m., FOX

Game 2: Padres (Darvish) at Dodgers (Kershaw) - 8:37 p.m., FS1

[Find the complete MLB playoff schedule]

You can follow all the action right here on Yahoo Sports. The start of the Braves-Phillies game is delayed due to inclement weather. Stay tuned for updates on first pitch.

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

How will we remember the Mets' 101-win season once the disappointment wears off?

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Wheeler
Braves' Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton was struck in the pitching elbow by a line drive Saturday and lasted only two innings against Philadelphia in Game 4 of the NL Division Series, the second time in the last two postseasons the right-hander was forced out by a batted ball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bruce Sutter, split-finger ace and Hall of Famer, dies at 69

When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn't looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career. “I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. "My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Phillies#Mlb Playoffs#Alds#Nlds#Yankees#Dodgers#Fox#Fs1 Lsb Find#Yahoo Sports#Mets
Aaron Judge booed at Yankee Stadium after 4-strikeout game: 'I gotta play better'

Aaron Judge might have had an American League-record 62 home runs during the regular season, but that wasn't worth much to Yankee Stadium fans on Friday. The Yankees lost to the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS, evening the series as it goes to Cleveland. Judge, the darling of baseball about a week ago, posted a golden sombrero with four strikeouts in an 0-for-5 night.
CLEVELAND, OH
