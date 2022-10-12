Read full article on original website
My Favorite Neighbor Comes Knocking with Two New Vintages
Wines Made Without Shortcuts or Compromises—Because the Easiest Story to Tell Is the Real One. October 13th – Paso Robles, CA—My Favorite Neighbor today introduced the latest vintages of its flagship wines—the 2020 My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon and 2021 MFN Blanc, both conceived and crafted by farmer-winemaker Eric Jensen of Booker Vineyard in Paso Robles.
