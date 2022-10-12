Wines Made Without Shortcuts or Compromises—Because the Easiest Story to Tell Is the Real One. October 13th – Paso Robles, CA—My Favorite Neighbor today introduced the latest vintages of its flagship wines—the 2020 My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon and 2021 MFN Blanc, both conceived and crafted by farmer-winemaker Eric Jensen of Booker Vineyard in Paso Robles.

