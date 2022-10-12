ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

Ohio Fishing Scandal Anglers Catch Felonious Theft Charge

A grand jury in Cuyahoga County (Ohio) on Wednesday indicted a pair of anglers for three felonies—cheating in a competition, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools—as well as for a misdemeanor, unlawful ownership of wild animals, in the aftermath of a fishing cheating scandal, in which the duo was caught inflating the weight of fish. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, each face up to a year in prison for each of the three felonies, while the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 30 days in jail. They also may be fined thousands of dollars and lose their fishing...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermitage, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Rossford, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Broadview Heights, OH
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Hermitage, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Ohio#Fishermen#Anglers#Odnr#Hermitag
CBS Pittsburgh

Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple's 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago.Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his girlfriend, Takeyra Collins, 25, and planned to get married after Johnson's March 2019 release from prison, but a month before the slayings she called off the wedding and kicked him out of the house, accusing him of abusing her and threatening her with a gun.On July 8, 2019, Johnson shot and killed Collins, then set a fire in her house that killed his 6-year-old son Armond Jr. and the boy's 2-year-old sister, Aubree Stone, according to investigators. Police said he then shot the woman's neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr.A jury spared Johnson's life after hearing evidence he read only at a fourth-grade level and had suffered childhood abuse and neglect, leading to the life sentences from Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick.Defense attorneys had questioned the reliability of DNA and cellphone evidence presented against Johnson and challenged other parts of the investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Farm and Dairy

Giant pumpkins bring joy, break records at Ohio weigh-off

CANFIELD, Ohio — Growing a giant pumpkin is not for the faint of heart. It requires good soil, lots of water, the right temperatures, according to longtime growers, — as well as a lot of emotional commitment. “I had to do surgery on this pumpkin,” said Matthew Baughman,...
CANFIELD, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy