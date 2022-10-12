Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Really Does Rock!DONNA STERLINGCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Related
Ohio Fishing Scandal Anglers Catch Felonious Theft Charge
A grand jury in Cuyahoga County (Ohio) on Wednesday indicted a pair of anglers for three felonies—cheating in a competition, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools—as well as for a misdemeanor, unlawful ownership of wild animals, in the aftermath of a fishing cheating scandal, in which the duo was caught inflating the weight of fish. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, each face up to a year in prison for each of the three felonies, while the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 30 days in jail. They also may be fined thousands of dollars and lose their fishing...
Alleged cheating walleye fishermen indicted on multiple felony counts in Ohio
When they got busted for allegedly cheating at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) event a few weeks back, there were plenty of catcalls for Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominski to be placed under arrest. Just about two weeks later, the angry mob’s request has come to fruition. Runyan...
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities Seize Boat That Anglers Used in Walleye Fishing Tournament Scandal
Investigators have seized a boat and trailer from a man in Hermitage, Pennsylvania after he was accused in a walleye fishing tournament scandal. Officials from the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources seized the items with a warrant, as the boat was allegedly used during the cheating scandal.
Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and...
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
DNA identifies remains found in 1994 in Hancock County as Ohio woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — DNA has determined remains found in 1994 under a Hancock County bridge belonged to a Cleveland, Ohio, woman, the county sheriff’s department announced Wednesday in a social media post. Doreen M. Tiedman, 34, was known to hitchhike throughout the United States. She’d not been...
Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple's 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago.Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his girlfriend, Takeyra Collins, 25, and planned to get married after Johnson's March 2019 release from prison, but a month before the slayings she called off the wedding and kicked him out of the house, accusing him of abusing her and threatening her with a gun.On July 8, 2019, Johnson shot and killed Collins, then set a fire in her house that killed his 6-year-old son Armond Jr. and the boy's 2-year-old sister, Aubree Stone, according to investigators. Police said he then shot the woman's neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr.A jury spared Johnson's life after hearing evidence he read only at a fourth-grade level and had suffered childhood abuse and neglect, leading to the life sentences from Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick.Defense attorneys had questioned the reliability of DNA and cellphone evidence presented against Johnson and challenged other parts of the investigation.
‘Quick change’ con artists take Ohio clerk for thousands, police say
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told FOX 8, "they practice their trade a lot, and they're good at it. It's not only a psychological game, it's physical game as well."
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 13, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Ohio Fishing Duo Caught Stuffing Their Walleye Have Been Charged With 3 Felonies
If you’ve been following fishing news lately, there’s a great chance you’ve heard about Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominski, the Ohio fishermen who were caught stuffing their walleye with eight pounds of sinkers and filets to cheat their way to victory at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
Man shot in the leg on South Side of Youngstown
Several cop cars are in the 400 block of W. Marion St. on Youngstown's South Side.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 13, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Farm and Dairy
Giant pumpkins bring joy, break records at Ohio weigh-off
CANFIELD, Ohio — Growing a giant pumpkin is not for the faint of heart. It requires good soil, lots of water, the right temperatures, according to longtime growers, — as well as a lot of emotional commitment. “I had to do surgery on this pumpkin,” said Matthew Baughman,...
Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
10TV
Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 1