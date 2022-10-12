ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU travels to Fargo for Dakota Marker game and #1 ranking in the F-C-S

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In 18 games the Dakota Marker has seen everything from future pros to ESPN’s College Gameday. “Practice during NDSU week is always a little bit more intense. People are always hitting a little bit harder than they probably should be.” SDSU Senior Defensive Lineman Reece Winkelman says.
FARGO, ND
herosports.com

FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 1 NDSU vs. No. 2 SDSU?

It literally can’t get any bigger than this in the FCS as No. 2 South Dakota State visits No. 1 North Dakota State on Saturday. It’s just the second time this subdivision has seen the No. 1 and No. 2 teams face off in the regular season, per Craig Haley. No. 1 Northern Iowa defeated No. 2 Idaho back in 1992.
FARGO, ND
fargounderground.com

Nationally-known Fergus Falls Comedian Chad Daniels To Headline First Fargo Theatre Show

Promoter Jade Presents has announced that Comedian Chad Daniels will perform at the Fargo Theatre on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14. With over a billion streams of his six albums to date, and averaging a million more every week, Chad Daniels is one of the most listened-to comedians of all time. Originally from, and still based in Minnesota, Daniels has been touring the country for over 20 years. He has made six late-night appearances to date and is one of only 13 comics to be featured on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.” His previous album “Footprints on the Moon” was the most streamed comedy album of 2017.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Moorhead, MN
Sports
Moorhead, MN
Football
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Moorhead, MN
valleynewslive.com

WEX layoffs 30 West Fargo employees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. “To best...
WEST FARGO, ND
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fargo, North Dakota

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fargo for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fargo. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
FARGO, ND
Cool 98.7

Could This Be Your Calling? Look What Fargo Tradition Is For Sale

This Facebook picture and post bring back a flood of memories. No doubt if you are a Bison fan you will think the same way I do - you along with a ton of your family and friends probably rode tall and proud on this bus - filled with excitement and anticipation of driving back home to Fargo with yet another FCS Championship under the Bison's belts. This is a tradition that has fueled the fire for years for North Dakota State Football fans, that's right, for the last 7-8 years straight it has transported the faithful yellow and green colors of jerseys, flags, and what's engrained on the bus itself. For me, it brings back memories of my old roommate when I lived in Fargo. A Die-hard Bison fan, he and his dad religiously planned and looked forward to climbing on board the bus en route to another win. Those are times he will never forget, thanks to Scott Satermo.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Student behind school threat in Barnesville released by police

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The student who sent a threatening e-mail forcing Barnesville students into lockdown Thursday was taken into custody, then released back to his parents. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening. The e-mail does not name the...
BARNESVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#Moorhead Spuds Football
valleynewslive.com

Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
MOORHEAD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Mayoral Candidate Kevin Shores: "A community is scrutinized by how well they take care of their downtrodden"

(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Mayoral Candidate is running in the race to bring integrity, transparency, and a community centered lens to the position. Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran and former cosmetologist, is a Moorhead Mayoral Candidate. He joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the position, which included the cultivation of marijuana and hemp products, a bottom-up approach to taking care of the community, and continuing his oath of service. Shores says a big reason why he joined the race is because current Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson would have ran unopposed otherwise.
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead City Council candidate Rick Melbye wants strong support for businesses and police

(Fargo, ND) -- A pharmacist and longtime resident of Moorhead is running for City Council. He wants more support for businesses in the city. "I think we've also got a lot of work to do within the Moorhead business community to ensure that they can open businesses and grow businesses without too much regulation. I think right now there may be some frustration there as far as limiting what they can do and what they can't do," said Dr. Rick Melbye.
MOORHEAD, MN
boreal.org

Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort

Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag Resort, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. Owner Jim...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo garage fire causes $50,000 in damages

(Fargo, ND) -- Firefighters responded to a morning garage fire in North Fargo. First responders arrived on the scene of a detached garage at 9:00 a.m at 737 2nd St. N in Fargo this morning. The single-story garage's interior was fully engulfed in flames, but was not threatening nearby structures. The fire was under control and taken down at at 11:40 a.m, approximately five minutes after their arrival.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy