SDSU travels to Fargo for Dakota Marker game and #1 ranking in the F-C-S
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In 18 games the Dakota Marker has seen everything from future pros to ESPN’s College Gameday. “Practice during NDSU week is always a little bit more intense. People are always hitting a little bit harder than they probably should be.” SDSU Senior Defensive Lineman Reece Winkelman says.
FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 1 NDSU vs. No. 2 SDSU?
It literally can’t get any bigger than this in the FCS as No. 2 South Dakota State visits No. 1 North Dakota State on Saturday. It’s just the second time this subdivision has seen the No. 1 and No. 2 teams face off in the regular season, per Craig Haley. No. 1 Northern Iowa defeated No. 2 Idaho back in 1992.
Nationally-known Fergus Falls Comedian Chad Daniels To Headline First Fargo Theatre Show
Promoter Jade Presents has announced that Comedian Chad Daniels will perform at the Fargo Theatre on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14. With over a billion streams of his six albums to date, and averaging a million more every week, Chad Daniels is one of the most listened-to comedians of all time. Originally from, and still based in Minnesota, Daniels has been touring the country for over 20 years. He has made six late-night appearances to date and is one of only 13 comics to be featured on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien.” His previous album “Footprints on the Moon” was the most streamed comedy album of 2017.
West Fargo High and Fargo Davies among North Dakota schools targeted with "swatting" calls
(Fargo, ND) -- Officials at West Fargo High School say the school was the target of a "swatting" call Thursday morning. Swatting refers to a person reporting a fake emergency to authorities. A representative at the school says law enforcement officials quickly determined the call was a hoax, and says there was no threat to the school.
WEX layoffs 30 West Fargo employees
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. “To best...
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fargo, North Dakota
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fargo for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fargo. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Could This Be Your Calling? Look What Fargo Tradition Is For Sale
This Facebook picture and post bring back a flood of memories. No doubt if you are a Bison fan you will think the same way I do - you along with a ton of your family and friends probably rode tall and proud on this bus - filled with excitement and anticipation of driving back home to Fargo with yet another FCS Championship under the Bison's belts. This is a tradition that has fueled the fire for years for North Dakota State Football fans, that's right, for the last 7-8 years straight it has transported the faithful yellow and green colors of jerseys, flags, and what's engrained on the bus itself. For me, it brings back memories of my old roommate when I lived in Fargo. A Die-hard Bison fan, he and his dad religiously planned and looked forward to climbing on board the bus en route to another win. Those are times he will never forget, thanks to Scott Satermo.
Student behind school threat in Barnesville released by police
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The student who sent a threatening e-mail forcing Barnesville students into lockdown Thursday was taken into custody, then released back to his parents. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening. The e-mail does not name the...
Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
Frazee-Vergas Public Schools hires investigator to look into bullying complaints at high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some parents of students at Frazee High School say bullying at the school has become out of control. According to Superintendent Terry Karger, the district is aware of the bullying complaints and that an investigator has been hired to look into those claims. He...
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
Moorhead Mayoral Candidate Kevin Shores: "A community is scrutinized by how well they take care of their downtrodden"
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Mayoral Candidate is running in the race to bring integrity, transparency, and a community centered lens to the position. Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran and former cosmetologist, is a Moorhead Mayoral Candidate. He joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the position, which included the cultivation of marijuana and hemp products, a bottom-up approach to taking care of the community, and continuing his oath of service. Shores says a big reason why he joined the race is because current Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson would have ran unopposed otherwise.
Moorhead City Council candidate Rick Melbye wants strong support for businesses and police
(Fargo, ND) -- A pharmacist and longtime resident of Moorhead is running for City Council. He wants more support for businesses in the city. "I think we've also got a lot of work to do within the Moorhead business community to ensure that they can open businesses and grow businesses without too much regulation. I think right now there may be some frustration there as far as limiting what they can do and what they can't do," said Dr. Rick Melbye.
Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort
Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag Resort, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. Owner Jim...
City Commissioners attempting to strip Dave Piepkorn of ‘Deputy Mayor’ title
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand have brought forth a recommendation to strip Commissioner Dave Piepkorn of his title of “Deputy Mayor”. In a memo dated October 7th, they write:. “Conduct appropriate for elected officials includes respect for each other and...
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is speaking out. She says her daughter was jumped by two other students at ben franklin middle school, last week. “I don’t feel safe in school anymore,” said Albris Jaquez. Albris says her school life has become traumatizing after...
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
Fargo garage fire causes $50,000 in damages
(Fargo, ND) -- Firefighters responded to a morning garage fire in North Fargo. First responders arrived on the scene of a detached garage at 9:00 a.m at 737 2nd St. N in Fargo this morning. The single-story garage's interior was fully engulfed in flames, but was not threatening nearby structures. The fire was under control and taken down at at 11:40 a.m, approximately five minutes after their arrival.
Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
West Fargo Police: Two with multiple arrest warrants in custody following police pursuit
(West Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody and facing multiple charges following a pursuit on Friday night. Authorities say they stopped a vehicle near Brookwood Lane driven by 29-year-old Fargo resident Aaron Charette. Officers say the vehicle fled the scene, but was eventually stopped by a PIT maneuver in the 1700 block of Main Avenue.
