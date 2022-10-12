This Facebook picture and post bring back a flood of memories. No doubt if you are a Bison fan you will think the same way I do - you along with a ton of your family and friends probably rode tall and proud on this bus - filled with excitement and anticipation of driving back home to Fargo with yet another FCS Championship under the Bison's belts. This is a tradition that has fueled the fire for years for North Dakota State Football fans, that's right, for the last 7-8 years straight it has transported the faithful yellow and green colors of jerseys, flags, and what's engrained on the bus itself. For me, it brings back memories of my old roommate when I lived in Fargo. A Die-hard Bison fan, he and his dad religiously planned and looked forward to climbing on board the bus en route to another win. Those are times he will never forget, thanks to Scott Satermo.

FARGO, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO