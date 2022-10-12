Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
connect-bridgeport.com
Unique Addition at Bridgeport Main Street Fire Station is Temporary and For Business Use, Not Public
For those wondering, that is a single wide trailer behind the existing offices of the Bridgeport Fire Department. For those wondering, the property has not been rented out for use by the public. According to Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart, the new structure to the left of the building when...
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti
SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
NewsTimes
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
connect-bridgeport.com
Walgreens at 300 West Main Street to Close in Early November
Walgreens at 300 West Main Street in Bridgeport has announced its closing. The last day of operations is Nov. 9. According to a staff member, the reason for the closing is a footprint observation on behalf of the corporate office, concluding that the store is in such close proximity to the 1240 West Main Street (Rt. 50 and Lodgeville Road) location that both stores are not necessary.
connect-bridgeport.com
City to Host Candyland Adventures 12-2 p.m. Saturday
The City of Bridgeport will host Candyland Adventures on Sat., Oct. 15. Children will walk the makeshift game board, visiting stations along the way. Businesses or organizations manning the stations will provide treats and activities. The event is geared for kids ages 3-10. “We are looking forward to the new event and are excited to have local businesses and groups be a part of it,” said Bridgeport Recreation Coordinator Amy Callahan.
NBC Connecticut
Water Main Break Impacting Part of New Milford
It'll take several hours to repair a water main break in part of New Milford Friday evening. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said Aquarion is fixing the break, but it'll take several more hours to make repairs. People living in the areas of Camelot Estates on Archers Lane, Carriage Drive,...
Register Citizen
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
City Eyes Hill Factory Sale For $350K
The city plans to sell the publicly owned portion of a vacant Grant Street factory building to a local developer who is looking to build up to 140 new apartments, mostly for renters over the age of 50. Local land-use commissioners heard those plans last Thursday night during a special...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Smoking Dishwasher At Shoprite
2022-10-12@1:40pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to Shoprite at 935 Boston Post Road for a dishwasher that was smoking. Now you know what all the commotion was about. No word on what it was smoking.
News 12
Fire contained at building in White Plains
Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire in White Plains on Friday night. The fire was located at 33 Mitchell Place, according to police. Officials say the fire has been contained. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
inklingsnews.com
The Hamlet at Saugatuck presents plan, vision for future Westport development
The vision for The Hamlet at Saugatuck, located at the Saugatuck Rivers in Westport, was introduced as a proposal for new construction, where people can shop, connect and dine. The Hamlet at Saugatuck will also offer the opportunity to showcase gardens, locally inspired architecture, gourmet markets with waterfront dining and access to waterways. It is proposed to open in 2026. The Hamlet claims it will support local businesses and organizations in the Westport community. ROAN Ventures will help build this project.
connect-bridgeport.com
Multiple Agencies Respond to NCWV Airport as Plane Comes in for Landing with Cracked Windshield
According to WDTV, a \n airplane with a cracked windshield landed at North Central West Virginia Airport on Friday. The plane reported an “Alert 2″ to authorities due to a cracked windshield around 11:38 a.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the plane landed...
Bomb squad clears suspected dynamite that closed Mamaroneck Avenue for hours
A road on the Harrison-Mamaroneck border was closed for several hours Wednesday after construction workers found what they thought was dynamite.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: It’s illegal to charge a fee for using a credit card in CT, but how often is it happening?
(WFSB) - Have you ever been charged more money for using a credit card instead of cash?. Well, that’s illegal in Connecticut. Bob Harrigan would say he’s just an ordinary guy from Meriden. But he’s also become an expert at speaking up when he’s charged for using a...
'We Are Sincerely Grateful': CT Store To Close After 102 Years In Business
A Connecticut store will soon permanently close its doors after 102 years in business. Melzen Pet Supply, located in the Hartford County town of Glastonbury, will have its last day of business on Saturday, Nov. 12, the owners announced on Monday, Oct. 10. The owners said their grandfather, Stanley Melzen,...
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
cottagesgardens.com
Step Inside a Coastal Home in Norwalk
For designer Kimberly Pratt of Kimberly Ann Interiors, this project was a true homecoming. Since starting her business in 2014, she has lent her design eye to waterfront projects all along the East Coast, but this was the first in her hometown. “To get to work on a house on the water in Norwalk was really exciting because it’s such a special place for me personally,” says Pratt.
