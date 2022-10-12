ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse

MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti

SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
SHELTON, CT
NewsTimes

The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
NORWALK, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Walgreens at 300 West Main Street to Close in Early November

Walgreens at 300 West Main Street in Bridgeport has announced its closing. The last day of operations is Nov. 9. According to a staff member, the reason for the closing is a footprint observation on behalf of the corporate office, concluding that the store is in such close proximity to the 1240 West Main Street (Rt. 50 and Lodgeville Road) location that both stores are not necessary.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

City to Host Candyland Adventures 12-2 p.m. Saturday

The City of Bridgeport will host Candyland Adventures on Sat., Oct. 15. Children will walk the makeshift game board, visiting stations along the way. Businesses or organizations manning the stations will provide treats and activities. The event is geared for kids ages 3-10. “We are looking forward to the new event and are excited to have local businesses and groups be a part of it,” said Bridgeport Recreation Coordinator Amy Callahan.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Water Main Break Impacting Part of New Milford

It'll take several hours to repair a water main break in part of New Milford Friday evening. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said Aquarion is fixing the break, but it'll take several more hours to make repairs. People living in the areas of Camelot Estates on Archers Lane, Carriage Drive,...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections

FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

City Eyes Hill Factory Sale For $350K

The city plans to sell the publicly owned portion of a vacant Grant Street factory building to a local developer who is looking to build up to 140 new apartments, mostly for renters over the age of 50. Local land-use commissioners heard those plans last Thursday night during a special...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Smoking Dishwasher At Shoprite

2022-10-12@1:40pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to Shoprite at 935 Boston Post Road for a dishwasher that was smoking. Now you know what all the commotion was about. No word on what it was smoking.
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Fire contained at building in White Plains

Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire in White Plains on Friday night. The fire was located at 33 Mitchell Place, according to police. Officials say the fire has been contained. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
inklingsnews.com

The Hamlet at Saugatuck presents plan, vision for future Westport development

The vision for The Hamlet at Saugatuck, located at the Saugatuck Rivers in Westport, was introduced as a proposal for new construction, where people can shop, connect and dine. The Hamlet at Saugatuck will also offer the opportunity to showcase gardens, locally inspired architecture, gourmet markets with waterfront dining and access to waterways. It is proposed to open in 2026. The Hamlet claims it will support local businesses and organizations in the Westport community. ROAN Ventures will help build this project.
WESTPORT, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford

Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
STAMFORD, CT
cottagesgardens.com

Step Inside a Coastal Home in Norwalk

For designer Kimberly Pratt of Kimberly Ann Interiors, this project was a true homecoming. Since starting her business in 2014, she has lent her design eye to waterfront projects all along the East Coast, but this was the first in her hometown. “To get to work on a house on the water in Norwalk was really exciting because it’s such a special place for me personally,” says Pratt.
NORWALK, CT

