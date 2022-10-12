ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

kjas.com

Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper

Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
JASPER, TX
WISH-TV

Person detained after fiery crash at gas station on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car on Friday night crashed into a gas station and caught fire, and Indianapolis police say at least one person was taken into custody after the blaze. Authorities had not said by 11 p.m. Friday whether anyone was hurt. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Wayne Twp. crews battle apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse. Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause. No...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman dead after I-65 rollover crash near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in northern Johnson County. Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m. Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Dump truck fatal accident in Johnson County

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Amity Fire Department, and Nineveh Fire Department are currently investigating a single vehicle accident involving a dump truck in the area of 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road, Franklin, Indiana. The Sheriff’s Office received the call of the accident at 2:44 pm. When emergency...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

* I-69 Indianapolis: Waterline work which started Oct. 10 will close lanes on northbound State Road 37/Harding Street and the I-465 interchange exit ramps between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. One lane near the Pilot Travel Center will be closed through early November. Bridge work on the future...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

