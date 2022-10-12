Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper
Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
WISH-TV
Person detained after fiery crash at gas station on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car on Friday night crashed into a gas station and caught fire, and Indianapolis police say at least one person was taken into custody after the blaze. Authorities had not said by 11 p.m. Friday whether anyone was hurt. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis...
Wayne Twp. crews battle apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse. Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause. No...
Fox 59
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman dead after I-65 rollover crash near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in northern Johnson County. Police responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 65 north at the 100.5 mile-marker, near the exit ramp to County Line Road in Greenwood, around 11:30 a.m. Greenwood...
Fox 59
Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was...
Fox 59
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
IMPD homicide investigating after East Washington Street shooting leaves man dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was badly injured in an east side shooting Friday night and died at the hospital. It happened just after p.m. in the 4500 block of East Washington Street, a few blocks east of Sherman Drive. Officers found a man who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all residents
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments in Irvington say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," said tenant Dominiaca Hudson. "Gunshots were a regular thing at five in...
bloomingtonian.com
Car crashes into water at Monroe Dam Friday morning before being spotted by UPS driver
A UPS driver spotted a sedan in the water of Lake Monroe near Monroe Dam Friday morning, according to the Monroe Fire Protection District. The driver of the sedan was still in the vehicle, and had to be helped out of the vehicle by firefighters. “If not noticed by the...
62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
shelbycountypost.com
Dump truck fatal accident in Johnson County
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Amity Fire Department, and Nineveh Fire Department are currently investigating a single vehicle accident involving a dump truck in the area of 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road, Franklin, Indiana. The Sheriff’s Office received the call of the accident at 2:44 pm. When emergency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing with unoccupied car on Indy's Near Southside
A motorcyclist died when he crashed with a car Wednesday afternoon in the city's Near Southside area, police say.
Fox 59
‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: Waterline work which started Oct. 10 will close lanes on northbound State Road 37/Harding Street and the I-465 interchange exit ramps between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. One lane near the Pilot Travel Center will be closed through early November. Bridge work on the future...
Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
IMPD investigating after officer fires shot at suspect Thursday morning
IMPD Internal Affairs are investigating after a 14-year veteran of the department discharged a single shot during a call Thursday morning.
Firefighters rescue woman from White River on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a woman who jumped into the White River on Indianapolis' near west side early Thursday morning. Police and fire crews responded to the 10th Street bridge over the White River shortly before 2 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the woman eventually jumped off the...
Comments / 0