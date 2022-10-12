ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta

Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Summerville Presents a Trains & Tracks Expo Trains, Live Demonstrations & Interactive Family Fun

Summerville Main Street will host a Trains & Tracks Expo at the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16. Hours of operation for the event on Saturday, October 15 will be 10:00 am-3:00 pm and Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 am-3:00pm. Admission is free to the public. The expo is a great way to spend the day whether you’re an avid modeler or just looking for a fun and interesting day out with the family. The Trains & Tracks Expo is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors, and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead

Kroger has announced plans to close its supermarkets at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead before Christmas. Kroger said the Decatur store will close Dec. 2, while the Buckhead store will shutter on Dec. 9. “We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to […] The post Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta

The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

18 Best & Fun Things to Do in Calhoun (GA)

Calhoun is a flourishing city in Gordon County, Georgia. It is also the seat of Gordon County. The city has a population of 16,948 people. Calhoun has many historical destinations and businesses. The city also has playgrounds, recreational facilities, art galleries, theaters, museums, parks, etc. There are many activities for...
CALHOUN, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb WIC participants to get new debit-style cards

DeKalb County residents participating in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will soon use paper vouchers for the last time. On Oct. 5, officials announced that participants served by DeKalb County Board of Health’s WIC locations will begin receiving an eWIC card to purchase approved foods such as fruits, vegetables, cheese, milk, soy products, eggs, yogurt, whole grains, juice, cereal, lentils, and infant foods.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alyse Eady's family graces Dunwoody magazine cover

The communities around the metro are what make Atlanta so special, especially the people in them. That's the focus of "Dunwoody Neighbors" and "Buckhead Neighbors" magazines. Alyse Eady and her family got a unique opportunity to be a part of it.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways

“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
ROME, GA

