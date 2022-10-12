Read full article on original website
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine daysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
From art to Oktoberfest, check out these Georgia fall festivals
With Halloween just a few weeks away, fall festivals are in full swing....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in the Rockdale and Newton County areas, October 14-16
It's time to make plans for the weekend — check out the fall festival, buy some fresh produce or listen to live music. There's something for everyone!
Eater
Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta
Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
AccessAtlanta
One of the country’s best art museums is just north of Atlanta
If you’re looking for a trip to the American West but don’t have the time or money for a cross-country vacation, we’ve got good news: you can see it all right here in Georgia. And we promise it’s worth the quick road trip!. The Booth Western...
weisradio.com
Summerville Presents a Trains & Tracks Expo Trains, Live Demonstrations & Interactive Family Fun
Summerville Main Street will host a Trains & Tracks Expo at the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16. Hours of operation for the event on Saturday, October 15 will be 10:00 am-3:00 pm and Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 am-3:00pm. Admission is free to the public. The expo is a great way to spend the day whether you’re an avid modeler or just looking for a fun and interesting day out with the family. The Trains & Tracks Expo is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors, and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious.
Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead
Kroger has announced plans to close its supermarkets at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead before Christmas. Kroger said the Decatur store will close Dec. 2, while the Buckhead store will shutter on Dec. 9. “We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to […] The post Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta
The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Henry County this weekend, October 14-16
It's time to make plans for the weekend — golf for charity, take a stained glass workshop or listen to live music. There's something for everyone!
Gwinnett middle school charging kids money to wear costumes on Halloween
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta middle school is charging children money to wear a Halloween costume, according to a notice on their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bay Creek Middle School in Gwinnett County posted an announcement on the school website...
WRDW-TV
Metro Atlanta school charging students to wear Halloween costume to class
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents at a Gwinnett County Public School are being asked to fork over cash to let their children wear costumes to class on Halloween. Felicia McTiller doesn’t feel one way or the other about the upcoming dress-up day at Bay Creek Middle School,...
Chick-fil-A now offering full-size bottles of salad dressing
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would begin selling 12-ounce bottles of their most popular salad dressings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Selected retailers will begin carrying bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb...
thetouristchecklist.com
18 Best & Fun Things to Do in Calhoun (GA)
Calhoun is a flourishing city in Gordon County, Georgia. It is also the seat of Gordon County. The city has a population of 16,948 people. Calhoun has many historical destinations and businesses. The city also has playgrounds, recreational facilities, art galleries, theaters, museums, parks, etc. There are many activities for...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb WIC participants to get new debit-style cards
DeKalb County residents participating in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will soon use paper vouchers for the last time. On Oct. 5, officials announced that participants served by DeKalb County Board of Health’s WIC locations will begin receiving an eWIC card to purchase approved foods such as fruits, vegetables, cheese, milk, soy products, eggs, yogurt, whole grains, juice, cereal, lentils, and infant foods.
fox5atlanta.com
Alyse Eady's family graces Dunwoody magazine cover
The communities around the metro are what make Atlanta so special, especially the people in them. That's the focus of "Dunwoody Neighbors" and "Buckhead Neighbors" magazines. Alyse Eady and her family got a unique opportunity to be a part of it.
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments
Luxury home developments have outpaced low-to-moderate-income housing construction for a decade. But Atlanta’s low-incom...
'It’s getting harder and harder out here' | Metro Atlanta’s high inflation rate not going away soon
ATLANTA — How much longer will it be before prices in metro Atlanta start going down, instead of up?. Right now, “It’s getting worse,” said Steve Winchester of Atlanta, speaking outside a supermarket as he loaded groceries into his car. He pointed to his own inflation numbers that he held in his hand, which were printed on his $200 grocery receipt.
