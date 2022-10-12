ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler County, TX

KTRE

Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Voters in Tyler County’s Precinct 1 will see a stock law on the ballot next month. The State of Texas is considered open range, and the absence of a stock law means the land in Texas is considered open. Cary Sims, the Texas A&M...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Restoration of 100-year-old Polk County courthouse to begin soon

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Polk County is close to beginning the restoration process for the county’s courthouse, but a lot of work has already gone into preparing for demolition. In 2021, Polk County commissioners approved the project to fully restore the 100-year-old county courthouse. County Judge Sydney Murphy says they...
POLK COUNTY, TX
Government Technology

Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program

(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper

Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Century-old Polk Co Courthouse to be restored to original appearance

Those who travel on Highway 190 through Livingston will see a different looking Polk County Courthouse in the future, which will take them back to the past. A soon to begin restoration project will transform the interior and exterior of the century-old building to the way it appeared when it was built in the early 1920’s.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KTRE

Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
DIBOLL, TX
kjas.com

Hemphill resident injured in Sabine County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Hemphill resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northeast Sabine County at about 7:00 Tuesday evening. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry, 30-year-old Drew Ellen Woods was driving a 2001 Toyota SUV eastbound on Telephone Road in the Milam area, about 10 miles north of Hemphill. Hendry said the vehicle went off the road and collided with trees and then overturned.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

The Rainbow Family might be returning to East Texas

Are the Rainbow People coming back to East Texas? It depends on who you talk to, but a post on Facebook this week says that a gathering of the Texas Rainbow Family will be held on October 12th through the 16th in the nearby Angelina National Forest, at the same place that the group met in 1988, bringing nationwide attention to the area.
ZAVALLA, TX
MySanAntonio

Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
BEAUMONT, TX

