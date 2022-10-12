Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Voters in Tyler County’s Precinct 1 will see a stock law on the ballot next month. The State of Texas is considered open range, and the absence of a stock law means the land in Texas is considered open. Cary Sims, the Texas A&M...
KTRE
Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The president of Gann Cemetery, Delores Reynolds, presented to the Angelina County commissioners Tuesday her concerns regarding flooding into the cemetery’s county road driveway. Reynolds says the drainage ditches get filled up with tree limbs and brush. Reynolds claims the water should be able...
kjas.com
Woodville Day Care Center cleared of any wrongdoing...attorney issues statement
A Jasper law firm representing the owner of a Woodville daycare center has released a statement following a no-bill by the Tyler County Grand Jury. The Morian & Kahla Law Firm represents Early Birds Learning Center owner Jillian Bass, and Director Kelly Bass. In mid-September, law enforcement confirmed that an...
KLTV
Restoration of 100-year-old Polk County courthouse to begin soon
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Polk County is close to beginning the restoration process for the county’s courthouse, but a lot of work has already gone into preparing for demolition. In 2021, Polk County commissioners approved the project to fully restore the 100-year-old county courthouse. County Judge Sydney Murphy says they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Nederland man facing 5th DWI charge indicted by Jefferson County grand jury
A Port Neches man is facing a third-degree felony after he was allegedly caught driving while intoxicated for the fifth time. Timothy Jay Orr, 46, was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. According to a probable cause affidavit, just after midnight on June 19 a Port Neches police...
Government Technology
Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program
(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
kjas.com
Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper
Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
KFDM-TV
Teacher indicted in Hardin County on charge of improper relationship with student
A teacher has been indicted on a charge of improper relationship with a student. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Pinckney on two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, according to Sheriff Mark Davis. Sheriff Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Pinckney surrendered at the sheriff's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjas.com
Century-old Polk Co Courthouse to be restored to original appearance
Those who travel on Highway 190 through Livingston will see a different looking Polk County Courthouse in the future, which will take them back to the past. A soon to begin restoration project will transform the interior and exterior of the century-old building to the way it appeared when it was built in the early 1920’s.
KTRE
Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
Port Arthur News
Document: Man forged Justice of the Peace signature on fake restraining order against woman
A Beaumont man is facing state jail felony charges after he allegedly forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace on a fake temporary restraining order and cease and desist notice. Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson, 26, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday on a...
All of Southeast Texas under burn bans, what you need to know
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid drastically dry weather, all of Southeast Texas is under burn bans. The bans are designed to be a preventative measure to reduce the risk of homes and properties catching fire and to protect area residents. Officials in Liberty County issued a burn on Wednesday. Hardin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Escaped Angelina County inmate caught in New Mexico, grandfather also arrested
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An inmate who escaped from Angelina County custody in June was caught in New Mexico on Tuesday, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced. An anonymous tip was given to the sheriff’s office with the possible location of James “Tad” Wheeler Jr., 36. He was caught and is awaiting extradition from […]
kjas.com
Hemphill resident injured in Sabine County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Hemphill resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northeast Sabine County at about 7:00 Tuesday evening. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry, 30-year-old Drew Ellen Woods was driving a 2001 Toyota SUV eastbound on Telephone Road in the Milam area, about 10 miles north of Hemphill. Hendry said the vehicle went off the road and collided with trees and then overturned.
kjas.com
The Rainbow Family might be returning to East Texas
Are the Rainbow People coming back to East Texas? It depends on who you talk to, but a post on Facebook this week says that a gathering of the Texas Rainbow Family will be held on October 12th through the 16th in the nearby Angelina National Forest, at the same place that the group met in 1988, bringing nationwide attention to the area.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
MySanAntonio
Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
Thousands of jobs could be coming to Beaumont due to expansion efforts from global company
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of jobs and a slew of potential partnerships could be coming to Southeast Texas thanks to a global company's expansion efforts. OCI is a global company looking to build a facility in Beaumont. The new facility will sit across from its original location on Twin City Highway.
Trial begins for Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after June 2021 crash
SILSBEE, Texas — Trial began Tuesday for a 60-year-old Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal car accident June 2021. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired June 15, 2021.) Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant. Police said...
KFDM-TV
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 366 in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — A bicyclist has died after he was struck Wednesday night by a vehicle on Highway 366 in Port Neches. The fatal accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Highway 366. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Judge Brad Burnett was called to...
Comments / 0