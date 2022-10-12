ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

Minnesota Man Arrested With Socks Full Of Something That Wasn't Feet

By Taylor Linzinmeir
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oea0K_0iWNUsHc00
Photo: Dakota County Jail

A Minnesota man was recently found with more than 100 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl stuffed in his socks, according to FOX News .

An officer from the Burnsville Police Department drove though the parking lot of the InTown Extended Stay at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (October 8), according to FOX News. When the officer ran the license plate of a motor vehicle there , he learned the vehicle had been reported stolen. After backup arrived, the officer ordered any occupants to exit the vehicle, but no one came out. Officers later approached the vehicle and found 24-year-old Qadar Mohamed Aden alone inside.

After they ordered him out of the vehicle, officers found plastic baggies containing pills in Aden's left and right socks, as well as in his jacket pocket.

"Although the pills were identified by their markings as oxycodone, the officer knew that pills with similar markings are commonly counterfeit and often contain fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance," the complaint says. "The substance inside the baggie field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and weighed approximately 1.51 grams."

Aden is now facing two felony counts, and a detention order to keep him behind bars was issued Tuesday (October 11), according to FOX News.

Comments / 108

the breeze
2d ago

A face only a mother could love… ahhh who am I kidding.. keep that dirtball locked for 15 years… and I mean the whole 15… tack on 5 for the stolen vehicle too

Reply(2)
45
AP_000556.42e4ffcc58c6473b925a90f4a573841f.0806
2d ago

Sad how he’s parents most likely fled to come here and give their kids an education yet here he is ruining his own life and others by selling fake pills🤦‍♂️ keep him locked up.

Reply
8
don't like me don't care
2d ago

every race has their people that are a contribution to society or a drain on society.

Reply(3)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust

Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shakopee man charged after agents seize 30+ pounds of meth

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A man has been charged with selling and possessing drugs, after agents uncovered a meth lab and seized more than 30 pounds of the substance from his Shakopee home on Wednesday.Saul Rodriguez Pineda, 38, faces four counts in Scott County of selling a controlled substance and one count of possessing more than 10 grams of a narcotic drug.Charging documents say that officers began an investigation in early September after learning that a man, identified later as Pineda, was selling large amounts of meth from his home.Officers set up three controlled buys between Sept. 13 and Oct. 5 during which Pineda allegedly sold a confidential informant roughly 456 grams of meth each time.Agents executed a search warrant on Oct. 12 and found Pineda at the property. Inside the house, they found cocaine and several pots and pans that had residue that tested positive for meth, documents say.They also found a buried cooler on the property, which contained 33 bags of meth, totaling about 31.5 pounds of the drug.The charge of selling a controlled substance has a maximum sentence of 5.5 years. 
SHAKOPEE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burnsville, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Burnsville, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police release disturbing video of mortally wounded man being dumped in alley

MINNEAPOLIS – Police have released a graphic and chilling video in the hopes of catching a killer. The footage shows three masked people leaving a shooting victim in a Minneapolis alley last Monday afternoon near North Fremont and 26th avenues. The victim didn't survive.     Police say the stolen SUV that the suspects were driving was found torched in south Minneapolis.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left And Right#Socks#Oxycodone#Counterfeit#Fox News
kduz.com

Two Arrested for Theft South of Hutchinson

Two suspects were arrested after a theft was reported south of Hutchinson Wednesday night. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says at 11:04pm, they responded to a theft on Hwy 15, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police and the MN State Patrol also assisted. As a result, a 19-year-old St. Paul...
HUTCHINSON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bring Me The News

Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment

After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maple Grove man charged with first-degree murder for shooting ex-girlfriend 12 times

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend 12 times in her Minneapolis home.Tylynne Lahawn Wilson, 40, who was charged by warrant, has been involved in multiple shootings over the past two weeks, police say. His whereabouts are unknown.Charging documents say that officers were called to Oliver Avenue North on Monday morning, and found a woman lying on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 1-year-old baby was on the floor next to her.She said her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had shot her and he "kept shooting until he was out of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two-Year-Old Ran Over by SUV in Front of Minnesota School

Ramsey, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child that was ran over by an SUV in Ramsey Wednesday morning. A news release says the girl’s mother was dropping the child’s siblings off at an elementary school when her daughter fell out of the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. The woman then drove the vehicle and ran over the little girl before stopping.
RAMSEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Joseph Maness sentenced in fatal wrong-way crash on I-394

MINNEAPOLIS -- A wrong-way driver who killed another driver in a Golden Valley crash earlier this year has been sentenced to over three years in prison. Joseph Maness was sentenced in court Thursday morning. He was sentenced to three years and five months on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. He was also given a 23-month sentence on a criminal vehicular operation charge, which is stayed for three years.  On Feb. 18, police responded to a crash on Interstate 394 near Plymouth Road, finding a head-on collision between a Jeep and a Chrysler. Maness was the driver of the Jeep, the complaint...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency

BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
BIG LAKE, MN
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
612
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy