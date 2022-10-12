ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams, New York City’s Libraries Partner With Google.org, Best Buy, Joly Family Foundation To Provide Nearly $20 Million In Funding To Support Teens And Young Adults Disproportionately Impacted By Pandemic

nyc.gov
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyc.gov

Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul Unveil Plan for First-of-Its-Kind Job and Education Hub for Growing Health Sector

Historic Investment from City and State, in Partnership With CUNY, Will Ensure New York City Becomes Global Leader in Accessible Life Science and Public Health Careers. New, State-of-the-Art Brookdale Campus Will Create Career Pipeline for New York City Students and Anchor Life Sciences Industry. New Project Delivers on Commitments from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyc.gov

The Green-Wood Cemetery Gets Climate Ready with Stormwater Resiliency Project

Green Infrastructure Improvements at 478-acre National Historic Landmark Supported by DEP’s New Resilient NYC Partners Program will Create Additional Capacity in Brooklyn’s Sewer System. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) are pleased to announce a major stormwater...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyc.gov

Mayor Adams Stops Additional Ghost Gun Retailer from Selling Ghost Gun Kits to NYC Residents

Settlement Follows Three Other Settlements in August. City’s June Lawsuit Against One Remaining Defendant Continues. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced an agreement with online ghost gun retailer Arm or Ally that stops the company’s illegal selling and delivering of gun components to New York City residents. These ghost gun components are used to assemble illegal and untraceable firearms and pose a grave risk to New Yorkers. The agreement with Arm or Ally — based in Kansas City, Missouri — is the fourth agreement the city has reached with online ghost gun retailers following a lawsuit filed against five companies in June 2022. The Adams administration announced three previous agreements with Rainier Arms (based in North Auburn, Washington), Rock Slide USA (based in Broadway, North Carolina), and Salvo Technologies (doing business as 80P Builder and based in Largo, Florida).
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy