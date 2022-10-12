ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandy hospitalized after seizure at her LA home

By hiphopobama
 3 days ago
Jesus, Mary, and Joseph…

Brandy Norwood was hospitalized today after suffering a seizure at her home in Los Angeles according to a TMZ report. There are very few details about what exactly happened but word is that she is recovering at the hospital and following her doctor’s orders.

Just moments ago, she sent the following tweet to update the public on her condition.

We can only be thankful that she’s ok and we truly hope she makes a full recovery. Law enforcement and EMS workers were called to her house around noon today and she was taken to a local hospital.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

