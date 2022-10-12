ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Musician Billy Bragg stands with Starbucks Workers United during picket

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dl5Bx_0iWNUQlO00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Starbucks Workers United and their continued efforts locally and nationally has caught the attention of English musician and activist Billy Bragg, who stood outside the first unionized store on the picket line in Buffalo Wednesday afternoon.

Michelle Eisen, an organizing member of the union says that the Elmwood Avenue baristas have been picketing since Thursday in an attempt to bring forth issues regarding unfair disciplinary practices, inconsistent management and firings of 14 union leaders recently just in Western New York alone as retaliation of unionizing.

"The things that folks have been disciplined for at my store, in particular, just in the last week have been things that a little over a year ago would have been a simple conversation, possibly between a supervisor and a worker. It would not have resulted in a single disciplinary write up, let alone what we were seeing people being written for, which is things like putting the sticker in the wrong place on a cup, or an order sticker that comes through. I mean, someone's getting a disciplinary write up that would eventually lead to a termination. That's how that works."

Eisen suspects that Starbucks' actions are since all the store workers are union workers. Starbucks can't get rid of the union, but they can attempt to fire or write up the workers who are for it as an attempt to dissuade their voices.

Union organizers fired includes the recent termination of a barista at the Transit Commons store, Michael Sanabria, who told the managers who couldn't work a day because he wanted to attend his grandmother's funeral and was fired as a result.

"It's baffling to me that they would even want that narrative out there because there's no other reason that this employee was terminated other than not being able to come to work because his grandmother passed away. It's really sickening, that a company would force you to choose between attending a loved one's funeral and covering your shift," Eisen says.

Crowds quickly gathered and soon there were about 300 people gathered on Elmwood to hear Bragg performing songs including, "Which Side Are You On?" and "Solidarity Forever" as well as other union-related tunes. Eisen said that Billy reached out to them to perform after hearing about the efforts.

Bragg's music career has spanned over three decades and his activism and support for movements like unions are often reflected in his lyrics.

Bragg opens, "I've been doing this for a while in my country and here in the US, you see a new generation coming through whose values might be articulate in a different way from the less ideological way we did it in the miner strike in England, but it's still really, really powerful stuff. So I'm really, really proud to be here. If you're part of this new generation, then it really to me, it really is impressive."

In response to the Elmwood strike, Starbucks has taken their retaliation a step further and is now targeting customers as well. Even though the Elmwood store is closed, for two days now management has failed to turn-off mobile orders, meaning that customers are placing and paying for drinks that they will not be able to pick-up.

"Sunday morning, I woke up and got down here to picket and the mobile order system was turned on. This meant that customers were able to order and pay for their items and then when they showed up, the store was closed, there was no one in there to make these items. Then they were frustrated. and in turn took that out on the workers who were standing outside picketing. It was the only time I think, in this process that I've actually been fearful for my safety and the safety of my co-workers," said Eisen.

Eisen says that her continued efforts and hundreds of unionized stores will get Starbucks to negotiate a deal sooner rather than later, "I'm incredibly confident because we get stronger every day. We are organizing more stores across the country every day. We are now 250+ stores strong. That encompasses over 6500 unionized Starbucks workers, that's in less than a year. So this campaign is just continuing to build momentum."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Say Goodbye: Another Popular Buffalo TV News Reporter Has Quit

Another Buffalo television news reporter has announced that she is leaving. There must be something in the water because quite a few have exited in the past couple of years. Kelly Khatib is the latest reporter to announce she has quit her position with Spectrum News in Buffalo. She made the announcement on Twitter, writing,
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Monthly Household Bills In Buffalo Are Low

Here is another great reason to stay in the 716, especially when compared to other parts of the country. The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent hyperinflation we've seen in the United States have caused the prices of goods and services to increase exponentially over the last year or so. Those increases haven't just been limited to the gas pump either.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo

Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bragg
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Picketing#Business Industry#Protest#Linus Business#Starbucks Workers United#English#The Elmwood Avenue
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Awesome Buffalo Bills Pizzas For Sale

If you don't like going to Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for a Buffalo Bills game, you're doing it wrong. Where can you get the Buffalo Bills pizzas? Who sells the Buffalo Bills-shaped pizzas that you can buy for your home?. You...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers

Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Protests
wnypapers.com

What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?

Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy