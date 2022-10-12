ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Remembering Tommy: Did He Ever Really Have A Job?

By Rea2Real
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIx9B_0iWNUPsf00

Today(October 12, 2022) we remember the late Thomas Mikal Ford, the actor best known for his role in the 90’s sitcom Martin . He was only 52 at the time of his unfortunate passing, which was due to an aneurysm burst in his abdomen in 2020.

Born Sept. 5, 1964, Ford was a part of the Martin cast all five years of its run, earning an Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1996.

Martin is a show we all watched and loved changed sitcoms forever, but he also had a recurring role as Mel Parker in the UPN sitcom The Parkers from 1999 until 2001 and was known for his role as Lt. Malcolm Barker on New York Undercover , which also aired on FOX for its final season.

Tommy was Martin’s best friend over 132 episodes, dropping bits of wisdom on the characters, all the while being regularly made fun of — especially for his unknown and questionable job. In honor of him, here are 5 times Tommy said he was going to his imaginary job.

1. Does Tommy really have a job?

2. How many jobs does Tommy have?

3. Did Tommy get fired from his job?

4. How much does Tommy make on his “Job”?

5. We love and miss Tommy regardless, job or not!

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marva Hicks Dies: Singer-Actor Appeared In Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’, ‘Motown The Musical’

Marva Hicks, the singer and actor who made her Broadway debut in 1981’s Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and most recently appeared in 2013’s Motown The Musical, died September 16 in New York City. Her death was announced by her family. Neither a cause of death nor Hicks’ age were disclosed. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Mikal Ford
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Supporting Actor#Upn#Fox
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’

Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
MOVIES
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy