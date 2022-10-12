Remembering Tommy: Did He Ever Really Have A Job?

Today(October 12, 2022) we remember the late Thomas Mikal Ford, the actor best known for his role in the 90’s sitcom Martin . He was only 52 at the time of his unfortunate passing, which was due to an aneurysm burst in his abdomen in 2020.

Born Sept. 5, 1964, Ford was a part of the Martin cast all five years of its run, earning an Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1996.

Martin is a show we all watched and loved changed sitcoms forever, but he also had a recurring role as Mel Parker in the UPN sitcom The Parkers from 1999 until 2001 and was known for his role as Lt. Malcolm Barker on New York Undercover , which also aired on FOX for its final season.

Tommy was Martin’s best friend over 132 episodes, dropping bits of wisdom on the characters, all the while being regularly made fun of — especially for his unknown and questionable job. In honor of him, here are 5 times Tommy said he was going to his imaginary job.

