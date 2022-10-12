ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Reversing abortion ban tall task for West Virginia Democrats

By John Raby, Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4810EN_0iWNUKiG00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — After West Virginia’s Republican supermajority Legislature approved an abortion ban , the new leaders of the state Democratic Party urged voters to take their anger to the polls. But they didn’t match that push with a full slate of candidates.

With far fewer Democrats than Republicans in legislative races, the likelihood of winning enough seats to reverse the ban is small in this year’s election. Even where Democrats are running, the challenge is formidable as registered Republicans outnumber them in 35 of the state’s 55 counties.

Man accused of cutting woman’s face from ear to lip pleads not guilty in Kanawha County court

With Republicans holding advantages of 23-11 in the state Senate and 78-22 in the state House, one-fourth of the races on the November ballot have no Democratic candidates. That’s much higher than the 15% of ballot spots that Democrats did not fill in the 2020 general election.

Filing deadlines for legislative races passed long before the abortion ban was enacted. The Democratic Party, which has been in freefall in the state for years, wasn’t able to recruit enough candidates to stay competitive even if public opinion shifted in its favor.

That doesn’t mean Democrats won’t try.

“We will organize, strategize, and mobilize,” Delegate Danielle Walker, the state party’s vice chairwoman, wrote on Twitter after the legislation passed Sept. 13. “A complete abortion ban in West V is unacceptable. Register to vote. Engage. Donate. Volunteer.”

The registration deadline is Oct. 18 for the Nov. 8 election, but bolstering voter rolls alone may not matter. The new voters need candidates to support.

“I think the Democrats are at a crossroads,” said Robert Rupp, a retired political history professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College. “Right now, they’re in a very weak position. And the question is, what is going to be their strategy to win back the state to like the times where they were once dominant?”

Democrats, who long ruled the state on the strength of their strong union presence and a clear identity as the party of working people, complained the 2020 redistricting further diluted their influence even more. Along with the elimination of multiple-member districts in the House of Delegates, that meant the GOP-dominated Eastern Panhandle gained two House seats for a total of 12. No Democrats are running in six of those races.

Traditional Democratic strongholds such as Charleston, Fairmont and Morgantown and the Northern Panhandle were divided to the GOP’s advantage.

“The Republican leadership in the legislature appears to have been quite effective at designing a new set of election maps for the voters that will at least maintain their overwhelming super majorities,” said Scott Crichlow, an associate political science professor at West Virginia University.

It wasn’t always this way. Democrats held a supermajority in both legislative chambers as recently as 2008. But in the 2014 general election, voters in the coal-dependent state steered their disgust toward Democratic President Barack Obama’s efforts to cut carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants. Obama was so unpopular in West Virginia that a federal inmate in Texas received 41% of the vote in the state’s 2012 Democratic presidential primary.

In 2014, Republicans took control of both legislative chambers.

25% of adults in West Virginia are living with mental illness, study says

Meanwhile, the number of registered Democratic voters in West Virginia has tumbled to historic lows.

Since January alone their numbers are down about 11,000 and comprise 33% of all voters, according to the secretary of state’s office. In 2014, registered Democrats fell below 50% for the first time since 1932. The number of registered Republicans surpassed Democrats in February 2021 and now is at 39%.

Independents now comprise 23% of all state voters.

Delegate Mike Pushkin knew what he was up against when he was elected state Democratic Party chairman in June.

“We’ve got to get our message out and work hand-in-hand with our candidates up and down the ballot,” he said in his acceptance speech, “to get that message out to the people: We’re the party of West Virginia values.”

While getting enough people to hear that message won’t be easy, abortion rights organizers don’t have much choice.

“I love West Virginia and our people way too much to give up without one hell of a fight,” Margaret Chapman Pomponio, executive director of the reproductive health rights group West Virginia Free, wrote on Facebook. “And that means taking democracy seriously and ensuring accountability.”

Another critical challenge for Democrats in the state lies ahead: Sen. Joe Manchin, the only Democrat to hold any statewide office and a supporter of constitutional protections for abortion, is up for re-election in 2024.

“The most prominent Democrat in the state often seems to run away from the word Democrat,” Crichlow said. “And without other high-profile politicians in the state clearly espousing what the party stands for, well, that’s not helpful for voters.”

Democrats have voiced concerns about other critical issues in recent years, but they are mostly playing defense — supporting LGBTQ protections, opposing the use of state funds for private education, and fighting restrictions on the way public school teachers can talk about race.

But abortion tops them all.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the ban on Sept. 16, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. Other states had passed various “trigger” laws before the ruling to ban abortions. Clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions.

In an editorial distributed this month by Senate Democrats, Sen. Mike Caputo of Marion County said the GOP ramrodded the bill through the Legislature and that “there’s no way in hell I would compromise when it comes to the rights and freedom of women.”

“I just hope the women of West Virginia, and the men who love them, will realize which legislators voted to take away their individual freedom to make personal health decisions when they go to the polls this November,” he said.

In the short run, that may be a difficult path. In the longer-term, experts say the party needs a clearer sense of what it stands for if it wants to get back in the game.

“I think a lot of voters aren’t sure what a West Virginia Democrat is supposed to be,” Crichlow said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio congressional map appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Ohio lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a set of state legislative maps that have already been rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court. Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, Senate President Matt Huffman, Rep. Jeff LaRe and Sen. Rob McColley filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court […]
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Op-ed: League of Women Voters opposes West Virginia amendments

Charmaine Dotson, president of the League of Women Voters of Wood County, along with the League of Women Voters of West Virginia have chosen to oppose three of the four amendments on the upcoming ballot. “Our role is to be nonpartisan and to base our support or opposition on issues...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia says political signs are not allowed on state rights-of-way

With the November general election quickly approaching, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) would like to remind the public that West Virginia law prohibits campaign signs on all state rights-of-way.  WVDOT workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law. Confiscated signs will […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mike Caputo
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
POLITICS
Metro News

Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter

Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

How much legal marijuana tax money are Ohio and West Virginia leaving on the table?

(WTRF) – Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with Federal offenses for marijuana possession, reigniting the conversation around marijuana legalization. A finance website called The Motley Fool recently released a report on state tax revenue from legalized recreational weed. In total, all states took in $10.4 billion, not including medical marijuana. They […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Senate#House#The Democratic Party#The State Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
INCOME TAX
WTOV 9

Underinvested for decades, West Virginia putting big money in infrastructure

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has received millions of dollars from the federal government to tackle the on-going road conditions problem. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has released more than $749 million for the 2023 fiscal year to West Virginia for bridges, roadways, tunnels, infrastructure and more.
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy