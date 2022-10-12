Read full article on original website
Milford educator named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students. Gov. John...
Bioenergy Devco hearing on permits is Oct. 26
Bioenergy Devco has crossed several hurdles in its effort to construct the first anaerobic digester poultry waste processing facility in the region. Now, the company is in the process of getting permits approved from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. A virtual public hearing on the permits...
Has DNREC thought through restaurant idea?
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control mission statement reads in part: “to ensure wise management, conservation and enhancement of the state’s natural resources ...” Considering that stated mission, I read with alarm that DNREC is now moving to allow a large restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park.
Alarmed by state park restaurant proposal
The following letter was sent to President Joe Biden, Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin and Ray Bivens, Director DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation with a copy submitted to the Cape Gazette for publication. We are alarmed by DNREC’s proposal to build a full-service waterfront restaurant overlooking the...
Fish uncooperative during surf-fishing tournament
The Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen held its invitational surf-fishing tournament Oct. 8-9. The weather was fine, but after a week of hard northeast winds and heavy rain, the fish were less than cooperative. Of the 121 anglers who entered the contest, Scott Aiken Jr. came out on top in the...
Dewey officer honored by FOP Lodge 2
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2 honored Dewey Beach Patrolman First Class Jack Kane for risking his life to save six occupants from a house fire in April. Kane was presented with a plaque at the Delaware State Lodge Conference in Ocean City on Sept. 30, and he previously received honors from the Delaware House and Senate for his bravery.
What Are Experts Saying About the Fall Housing Market?
The housing market is rapidly changing from the peak frenzy it saw over the past two years. That means you probably have questions about what your best move is if you’re thinking of buying or selling this fall. To help you make a confident decision, lean on the professionals...
Public Health Emergency extended for 16th time
Gov. John Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order Oct. 13 for another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. This is the 16th extension since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. “It’s important that we keep doing...
Murray committed to rule of law
I have had the opportunity to listen to and observe acts and actions of both candidates for the office of attorney general for Delaware. I further spent significant time reviewing the acts, actions and statements of the current attorney general. I have further researched in some depth the acts, actions, statements and background of Ms. Murray, also a candidate for the position of Delaware’s attorney general.
