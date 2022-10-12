Read full article on original website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday delved into another legal fight between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican-led legislature — whether individual lawmakers are shielded from being named as defendants when the executive branch sues to challenge legislative actions. The question is an outgrowth of Gov. Andy Beshear’s court battle against GOP-backed legislation limiting his emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor named state Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne as defendants in the suit. The top two legislative leaders filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit, arguing they were covered by immunity as legislators. A Franklin County Circuit judge denied their motion and Stivers and Osborne appealed, ultimately sending the case to the state’s highest court. Both sides presented their arguments during a Supreme Court hearing Thursday.
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor said he's examining the president's call for state's to issue pardons for some marijuana offenses. Last week, President Joe Biden said he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. He then asked governors to do the same.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order that prevents the state from enforcing an abortion ban while it decides if the ban violates the constitution and state laws. The law had previously been blocked by a judge a week after it took effect due...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Supreme Court could use a case from Indianapolis to make dramatic changes to Medicaid rights. Opponents say a a vote in favor would hurt people with disabilities and other low-income patients. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Health and Hospital Corporation of...
