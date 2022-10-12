Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
tippnews.com
The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021
BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
Bay Net
The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine
BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Governor Hogan Makes Several Stops in Southern Maryland, as Statewide Tour Continues
ANNAPOLIS, MD—In addition to dedicating the new Nice-Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River, Governor Larry Hogan today made several stops across Charles County as part of his ongoing legacy tour across the state. Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park. To start out his day in Southern Maryland, Governor Hogan...
mocoshow.com
Board of Elections Installs 55 Drop Boxes for Deposit of Mail-in Ballots for November Election
The Montgomery County Board of Elections installed 55 ballot drop boxes across the County that are now available to voters as an option instead of putting mail-in ballots in the mail for the upcoming November general election. The ballot drop boxes will remain open until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Maryland Restaurant Remains Open After A Customer Dies In Restroom, Social Media Reacts
A popular restaurant in Prince George’s County is receiving some backlash after a customer was found dead in the women’s restroom and the establishment remained open during the entire ordeal. According to reports, the incident happened on Oct. 12 at Jasper’s Restaurant in Upper Marlboro. The woman was attending a family reunion planning session before […]
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County Recreation invites community input for Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center
Montgomery County Recreation is asking county residents to share what type of programming they’d like to see at the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center that is scheduled to open in 2023. Members of the community are invited to attend a 7 p.m. public forum Nov. 3 at the...
wypr.org
Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat
Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
mocoshow.com
Bethesda Central Farm Market Returns to Bethesda Elementary School
Bethesda Central Farm Market will return to Bethesda Elementary School (7600 Arlington Rd) on Sunday, October 16th. The market was operating out of the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market since June due to the elementary school having its roof replaced. The work on the roof took a bit longer than expected, but it is now complete and the market will be returning.
Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight
Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say. The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
mocoshow.com
Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
storereporter.com
New plan for Rockville shopping center, Chopt on the way to Cabin John
Big changes are in store for The Shops at Congressional Village. The half-empty center, home to Armand’s Pizzeria and Mosaic Cuisine, sold at auction this week for $44 million. (That’s $11 million more than a Canadian firm paid for Rockville Town Square last month.) The buyer, Ivea Restaurant Group, already operates multiple eateries in Rockville including The Spot Asian food hall, Urban Hot Pot, Akira Ramen, Poki DC, Gyuzo Japanese BBQ, Kyoto Matcha, Lao Sze Chuan and bubble tea spot Gong Cha. According to the Washington Business Journal, Ivea plans to fill The Shops at Congressional with new-to-the-area international stores and restaurants.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
mymcmedia.org
Petition Calls for Reinstatement of Northwest Football Coach
More than 2,600 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the reinstatement of Northwest High School football coach Travis Hawkins. Hawkins and two others were let go by Montgomery County Public Schools following a bench-clearing fight during a Sept. 16 football game against Gaithersburg High School. Also losing their jobs were Gaithersburg High School Athletic Specialist and the Northwest assistant coach, according to a community letter to the school communities.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
