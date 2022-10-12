ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

tippnews.com

The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
MARYLAND STATE
recordpatriot.com

In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'

Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine

BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
BRANDYWINE, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Maryland Restaurant Remains Open After A Customer Dies In Restroom, Social Media Reacts

A popular restaurant in Prince George’s County is receiving some backlash after a customer was found dead in the women’s restroom and the establishment remained open during the entire ordeal. According to reports, the incident happened on Oct. 12 at Jasper’s Restaurant in Upper Marlboro. The woman was attending a family reunion planning session before […]
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
wypr.org

Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Bethesda Central Farm Market Returns to Bethesda Elementary School

Bethesda Central Farm Market will return to Bethesda Elementary School (7600 Arlington Rd) on Sunday, October 16th. The market was operating out of the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market since June due to the elementary school having its roof replaced. The work on the roof took a bit longer than expected, but it is now complete and the market will be returning.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight

Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say. The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
storereporter.com

New plan for Rockville shopping center, Chopt on the way to Cabin John

Big changes are in store for The Shops at Congressional Village. The half-empty center, home to Armand’s Pizzeria and Mosaic Cuisine, sold at auction this week for $44 million. (That’s $11 million more than a Canadian firm paid for Rockville Town Square last month.) The buyer, Ivea Restaurant Group, already operates multiple eateries in Rockville including The Spot Asian food hall, Urban Hot Pot, Akira Ramen, Poki DC, Gyuzo Japanese BBQ, Kyoto Matcha, Lao Sze Chuan and bubble tea spot Gong Cha. According to the Washington Business Journal, Ivea plans to fill The Shops at Congressional with new-to-the-area international stores and restaurants.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Petition Calls for Reinstatement of Northwest Football Coach

More than 2,600 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the reinstatement of Northwest High School football coach Travis Hawkins. Hawkins and two others were let go by Montgomery County Public Schools following a bench-clearing fight during a Sept. 16 football game against Gaithersburg High School. Also losing their jobs were Gaithersburg High School Athletic Specialist and the Northwest assistant coach, according to a community letter to the school communities.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC

