Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield Township early Thursday. According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 5:45 a.m. The...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home

KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
KENT, OH

