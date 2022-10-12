Read full article on original website
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Thief no longer welcome at Giant Eagle: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 27, a theft was reported at Giant Eagle. The man had been suspected of theft in the past. He was cited for theft this time and advised that he’s no longer welcome at the store. Warrant: Hilliard Boulevard. At 1:45 p.m. Oct. 1, an officer...
Community stands behind Youngstown coach despite recent conviction
Randy Triplett is a coach for the Youngstown Little Bears.
East Cleveland, Canton among Northeast Ohio communities to receive Justice Department money to hire more police officers
CLEVELAND — The city of Canton and the embattled city of East Cleveland are among the Northeast Ohio communities who have received money from the Justice Department to hire more law enforcement officers. More than $139 million in grant funding is being provided to agencies through the department’s Office...
Cleveland Heights man admits to role in car-boosting ring that swapped stolen Dodge Hellcats with crew in Detroit
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland Heights man on Thursday admitted to being part of a crew that stole high-end cars and swapped them with people from Detroit. Hakim Benjamin, 21, pleaded guilty in federal court in Akron to one count of conspiring to steal cars and one count of possessing a stolen car.
Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield Township early Thursday. According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 5:45 a.m. The...
4 consecutive life sentences for Slavic Village quadruple homicide
A man found guilty of killing two children, their mother and another man in Slavic Village in 2019 has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.
Dine-and-dash suspect starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, had left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene, police learned that the couple had...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
Man who crashed into Lake Erie identified
A 79-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into Lake Erie.
Lots of drunk drivers on the roads: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 3:17 a.m. Oct. 8, an officer on patrol saw a car traveling west on Lorain Road with no headlights. The driver was stopped near West 217th Street. Signs of alcohol intoxication were observed as police talked with the driver. After performing field sobriety tests, the 22-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested.
Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home
KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
Meet the new president of the Cleveland NAACP
As a little girl, Kayla Griffin knew she had the qualities that would prepare her for the role she has today.
Shots fired in parking lot at Pine Ridge Apartments in Willoughby Hills during 'isolated incident'
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired into a vehicle during a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills at the Pine Ridge Apartments. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
