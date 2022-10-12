ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site

A Louisiana company’s plan to construct large-scale trash recycling, tire shredding and incineration operations on a federally designated Superfund site in Maury County is receiving increasing pushback. Trinity Business Group in June applied for a state permit to establish the mega waste site on a rural stretch of land just outside the county seat of […] The post Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
County
Perry County, TN
wbtw.com

Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Storm causes damage in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms from Wednesday afternoon’s tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in Middle Tennessee caused lots of damage in multiple communities. At one point, more than 3,700 people in Williamson County were without power, and Fairview was one of the hardest hit areas with trees falling on homes and across roads.
FAIRVIEW, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bills#Tax Relief#Vouchers#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The County Trustee#Trustee
visitfranklin.com

Living History: The Legacy of the Battle of Franklin, Then and Now

The cannons fired in Franklin, Tennessee, on November 30, 1864, can still be felt reverberating today. That afternoon, the Battle of Franklin became seminal to the outcome of the war, the Confederacy’s last gasp for hope of regaining Nashville. The next morning, 10,000 men were dead or wounded. Five months later, the Union was restored, and the country set about the slow process of rebuilding itself.
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee

Update, 3:55 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for southwestern Davidson, southeastern Dickson, northwestern Williamson, and south central Cheatham County until 4:30 p.m. At 3:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near White Bluff, or 10 miles east of...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy