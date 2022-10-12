The cannons fired in Franklin, Tennessee, on November 30, 1864, can still be felt reverberating today. That afternoon, the Battle of Franklin became seminal to the outcome of the war, the Confederacy’s last gasp for hope of regaining Nashville. The next morning, 10,000 men were dead or wounded. Five months later, the Union was restored, and the country set about the slow process of rebuilding itself.

