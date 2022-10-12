Read full article on original website
Roswell officials lay out costs, stress importance of bond initiatives
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council hosted the second of 10 public information meetings about the three bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot that would fund nearly $180 million in upgrades to parks, public safety and downtown parking. Speaking before a crowd of residents Oct. 4 at...
Fire damages Roswell residence
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department responded to a call on Powell Drive at around 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 13, where they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a two-story house. While no injuries were reported, the inside of the home sustained significant damage. Roswell Fire...
Forsyth County denies request for downtown Cumming development
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County has denied a request to allow the City of Cumming to rezone 43.5 acres of county-owned property in the city’s downtown for construction of a mixed-use development. At its Oct. 11 meeting, county commissioners voted unanimously to deny the proposal, citing Cumming’s...
Opinion: Crier in my driveway was a welcome surprise
I recently finished reading “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy” by Margaret Sullivan. I support Margaret’s position on the value of local news and media. As I went to collect the mail on 4 Oct, I noticed what appeared to be an...
