ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, GA

Comments / 0

Related
appenmedia.com

Roswell officials lay out costs, stress importance of bond initiatives

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council hosted the second of 10 public information meetings about the three bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot that would fund nearly $180 million in upgrades to parks, public safety and downtown parking. Speaking before a crowd of residents Oct. 4 at...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Fire damages Roswell residence

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department responded to a call on Powell Drive at around 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 13, where they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a two-story house. While no injuries were reported, the inside of the home sustained significant damage. Roswell Fire...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Forsyth County denies request for downtown Cumming development

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County has denied a request to allow the City of Cumming to rezone 43.5 acres of county-owned property in the city’s downtown for construction of a mixed-use development. At its Oct. 11 meeting, county commissioners voted unanimously to deny the proposal, citing Cumming’s...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Crier in my driveway was a welcome surprise

I recently finished reading “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy” by Margaret Sullivan. I support Margaret’s position on the value of local news and media. As I went to collect the mail on 4 Oct, I noticed what appeared to be an...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy