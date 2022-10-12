Read full article on original website
Related
thecamdenchronicle.com
New Johnsonville man is arrested for 2021 murder
A joint investigation by TBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for Gabriel Seth Box, 21, of New Johnsonville, in connection with a 2021 homicide. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments in the 2021...
Tennessee man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property: Are they allowed to watch you?
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee announces $100M crime intervention initiative
JACKSON,Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee’s announcement comes as an initiative to curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. “Local law enforcement at times need help a lot of technology that’s coming down the pipe in the last 5 to 10 years, especially rural departments that technology is unaffordable at times,” says Milan Police Department Chief Bobby Sellers.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/12/22 – 10/13/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/13/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
2 arrested in ongoing fentanyl investigation in Benton County
CAMDEN, Tenn. — An ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of fentanyl in Benton County resulted in two arrests on Tuesday. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 52-year-old David Webb and 37-year-old Kathryn Jastrzembski were booked into the Benton County jail on various charges. The TBI says agents...
Tennessee man’s legal battle after finding TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
wbtw.com
Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
QSR magazine
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee
Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsleaderonline.com
More Arrests in Ongoing Drug Investigation in Carroll County
HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges. Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively...
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Comments / 0