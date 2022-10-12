ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, TN

thecamdenchronicle.com

New Johnsonville man is arrested for 2021 murder

A joint investigation by TBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for Gabriel Seth Box, 21, of New Johnsonville, in connection with a 2021 homicide. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments in the 2021...
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee announces $100M crime intervention initiative

JACKSON,Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee’s announcement comes as an initiative to curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. “Local law enforcement at times need help a lot of technology that’s coming down the pipe in the last 5 to 10 years, especially rural departments that technology is unaffordable at times,” says Milan Police Department Chief Bobby Sellers.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

2 arrested in ongoing fentanyl investigation in Benton County

CAMDEN, Tenn. — An ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of fentanyl in Benton County resulted in two arrests on Tuesday. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 52-year-old David Webb and 37-year-old Kathryn Jastrzembski were booked into the Benton County jail on various charges. The TBI says agents...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
wbtw.com

Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
QSR magazine

Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee

Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
JACKSON, TN
newsleaderonline.com

More Arrests in Ongoing Drug Investigation in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges. Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively...
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE

