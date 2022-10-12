ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressional Black-Jewish Relations Caucus condemns antisemitic comments from rapper Ye

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago

The leaders of a bipartisan congressional caucus dedicated to supporting relations between Black and Jewish Americans and addressing issues that impact both groups released a statement Wednesday denouncing rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for the antisemitic comments he has made recently.

The heads of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, Reps. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), said in a statement that they “strongly condemn” the remarks.

“This kind of inflammatory rhetoric and perpetuation of stereotypes fuels violence amid a rise in antisemitism and racism throughout the country,” they said. “Words have consequences, which is why the Black and Jewish communities must stand together to make clear there is no room for this kind of hurtful and hateful rhetoric.”

Ye made multiple antisemitic posts on social media over the weekend, leading to his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended.

Controversy arose after Instagram took down a post from the rapper in which he suggested that rapper and record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is controlled by Jewish people.

He later tweeted that he was “going death con 3” on Jewish people. He said in the tweet that he could not be antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew.”

Ye seemed to be referring to the ideology of the Black Hebrew Israelites, who claim that Black people are the “true” descendants of the Israelites in the Bible.

Some, but not all, Black Hebrew Israelites hol d antisemitic views and believe other races are inferior to Blacks, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Ye faced further criticis m after unaired portions of his interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson surfaced, revealing he advanced multiple antisemitic conspiracy theories.

He appeared to refer to the false conspiracy theory that Jewish people control financial institutions, saying, “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

He also told Carlson that he trusts Latinos more than “certain other businessmen.”

KTSM

KTSM

