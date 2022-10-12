Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Al Michaels Says He May Retire if Bears-Commanders Resembles Colts-Broncos on TNF
Al Michaels is one of us. The legendary sports broadcaster was just as miserable during last week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos as everyone else. And if he witnesses a similar performance this week, he might call it a career. During an appearance...
Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game
The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
Troubled ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter, 62, faces drug charge after 'police found him unresponsive in a hotel room with cocaine' in latest legal setback for former NFL star who was banned for gambling on games
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine in the latest legal setback to face the disgraced former NFL player. The 62-year-old was found unresponsive at a Hampton Inn in Hilliard, Ohio, according to local police, who say they found a substance that...
Jon Gruden Secures Another Court Win, NFL to Appeal Decision
The NFL’s motion to move the lawsuit brought by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden out of a Nevada courtroom and into arbitration was denied by a judge this week — a decision the league will appeal. District Court Judge Nancy Allf ruled the 10-year, $100 million...
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: McDaniels Future?
Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Las Vegas Raiders, and many of you had questions about Josh McDaniels' future.
Yardbarker
Gamble Ramble: Raiders’ Bye Week Edition
Welcome to a special Bye Week Edition of Gamble Ramble! The Las Vegas Raiders’ bye week can typically be a boring time for Raider Nation. Fear not, we have some bets to keep things interesting. Here are five gambling picks for this week. All lines are via Draft Kings as of Saturday morning.
BET
Davante Adams To Appear In Court After Shoving Cameraman During Postgame
Davante Adams has reportedly been charged with a city ordinance violation after he was caught on camera shoving a cameraman upon leaving the field and now has a court date.. NFL.com reports that a Kansas City, Missouri Municipal Court public information officer said the update clarifies an earlier filing from the Kansas City Police Department, which stated that the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver had been charged with misdemeanor assault.
numberfire.com
Colts' Nyheim Hines (concussion) questionable for Week 6
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) is questionable for Week 6's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hines has been officially listed as questionable for Sunday after leaving Week 5's game early with a concussion. He was a full participant at practice on Friday. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is also questionable but was limited on Friday. If Hines is available and Taylor remains sidelined, he could see a large number of touches against Jacksonville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Costly Mistake: Photographer Shoved By Raiders’ Davante Adams Files Charges, Visited Hospital For ‘Injuries’
Photographer pushed by Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams following Kansas City loss dresses charges and visits hospital for injuries.
Yardbarker
Biggest Flops From The Raiders’ Week 5 Loss vs. Chiefs
On Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas Raiders were poised to shock the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, due to a string of unlucky incidents, they were unable to pull it off. Quite a few players and coaches let the Raiders down throughout the game, and if they had performed better, the team may now be 2-3 rather than 1-4.
Broncos' Russell Wilson says he's 'physically ready' for MNF matchup against Chargers despite shoulder issues
Wilson is specifically dealing with an injury to his latissimus dorsi, and he suffered the injury earlier this month against the Raiders. He was listed as a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report, but he was spotted alongside the other starters when reporters were in the building. “Shoulder’s feeling...
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
