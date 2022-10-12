ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Power 93.7 WBLK

Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game

The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

Troubled ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter, 62, faces drug charge after 'police found him unresponsive in a hotel room with cocaine' in latest legal setback for former NFL star who was banned for gambling on games

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine in the latest legal setback to face the disgraced former NFL player. The 62-year-old was found unresponsive at a Hampton Inn in Hilliard, Ohio, according to local police, who say they found a substance that...
HILLIARD, OH
Yardbarker

Gamble Ramble: Raiders’ Bye Week Edition

Welcome to a special Bye Week Edition of Gamble Ramble! The Las Vegas Raiders’ bye week can typically be a boring time for Raider Nation. Fear not, we have some bets to keep things interesting. Here are five gambling picks for this week. All lines are via Draft Kings as of Saturday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BET

Davante Adams To Appear In Court After Shoving Cameraman During Postgame

Davante Adams has reportedly been charged with a city ordinance violation after he was caught on camera shoving a cameraman upon leaving the field and now has a court date.. NFL.com reports that a Kansas City, Missouri Municipal Court public information officer said the update clarifies an earlier filing from the Kansas City Police Department, which stated that the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver had been charged with misdemeanor assault.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Colts' Nyheim Hines (concussion) questionable for Week 6

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) is questionable for Week 6's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hines has been officially listed as questionable for Sunday after leaving Week 5's game early with a concussion. He was a full participant at practice on Friday. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is also questionable but was limited on Friday. If Hines is available and Taylor remains sidelined, he could see a large number of touches against Jacksonville.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Biggest Flops From The Raiders’ Week 5 Loss vs. Chiefs

On Monday Night Football, the Las Vegas Raiders were poised to shock the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, due to a string of unlucky incidents, they were unable to pull it off. Quite a few players and coaches let the Raiders down throughout the game, and if they had performed better, the team may now be 2-3 rather than 1-4.
KANSAS CITY, MO

