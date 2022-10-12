ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant 17-foot Cheetos sculpture erected

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

There's a new tourist attraction in Alberta, Canada that's being visited by hundreds of curious visitors every day: A giant Cheetos statue.

The 17-foot-tall sculpture, which sits near a rural road in Cheadle, features a single, puffy Cheeto.

The Cheeto is held between the fingers of a giant hand, which serves as the sculpture's base -- and yes, the fingertips are covered with orange powder.

FritoLay, which makes Cheetos, donated the sculpture to the hamlet because they thought "Cheadle" sounds a lot like "Cheetle," which is the official term for the orange dust that accumulates on your fingertips when eating the snack.

"Cheetos fans have always known that the delicious, cheesy dust on their fingertips is an unmistakably delicious part of the Cheetos experience, but now it officially has a name: Cheetle," Lisa Allie, Senior Marketing Director of PepsiCo Foods Canada, said in a statement . "We're excited to be celebrating Cheetle and Canadians' cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips on such a grand scale and in such a uniquely mischievous way."

If you want to see the giant Cheeto puff in person, you better hurry -- the statue will only be up until November 4. It's located at 400 Railway Ave in Cheadle, Alberta.

"Cheadle is proud to be home to the Cheetle Hand Statue. Where else could the Cheetos brand honour the iconic Cheetle, if not here," said James Gosteli, President of the Cheadle Community Club.

