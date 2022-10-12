MLB playoffs: Padres match Dodgers with tense NLDS Game 2 win as Braves shut out Phillies to even series

Read full article on original website
Related
Verlander anchors same-game parlay for ALCS
The ALCS is finally here. The NLCS started on Tuesday, but with Game 5 of the ALDS between New York and Cleveland getting pushed back a day due to weather, the deciding game didn't get played until Tuesday. It ended the way most predicted, with New York defeating Cleveland. And...
Yankees Still Have the Astros Dragon to Slay as ALCS Opens
The Los Angeles Dodgers were “the dragon up the freeway” the San Diego Padres had to slay in order to advance their World Series quest, the club’s owner Peter Seidler said this summer. On the other side of the country, the New York Yankees have their own dragon: the Houston Astros, which are blocking their path back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. “Exactly,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium after New York beat Cleveland 5-1, eliminating the Guardians in a hard-fought five-game American League Division Series. “We talked about that...
