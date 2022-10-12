Read full article on original website
Memphis NAACP stresses importance of voting in November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The importance of voting was stressed by the NAACP on Friday as the organization held a presser to explain key information needed in order for citizens to vote. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19. Van Turner is the president of the Memphis branch of the NAACP.
EPA to hold community meeting amid concerns over sterilization facility pollution in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leona Golston has lived in South Memphis for most of her life, but the 78-year-old said sometimes it’s hard for her to breathe when she’s out sitting on her front porch. “Some people; they come and visit me and stuff and say ‘what is...
Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction
On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
Opinion | The surge of renters across Shelby County is hitting home | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The surge in people who rent hits home. We keep hearing how out-of-state investors are buying up houses faster than families who live here can do so, and new numbers show the effect that's having. Here are the six Shelby County zip codes where people rent...
How does Reginald Milton plan to tackle youth violence prevention in Shelby County?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Combatting juvenile charges has been a problem in Shelby County for the past few years. Between 2017 and 2019, officials reported an average of 1,000 serious juvenile charges each year. However, in 2020, that number decreased by 20%. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently appointed Reginald Miltonaso Deputy Administrator of Education and Youth and he has plans for youth violence prevention.
Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
Man charged in deadly Northeast Memphis shooting that killed two, including a 10-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Memphis Police tell ABC24 21-year-old Allante McAbee is charged with two counts of second degree murder in the shooting that killed and adult and a ten-year-old, and injured one other person. According to jail records, McAbee is also charged with reckless endangerment and possession of...
Two MPD officers relieved of duty after deadly 5 car crash while trying to stop stolen car
Memphis Police investigators said officers were trying to stop a stolen Dodge Avenger about 10 a.m. at Kirby Pkwy. and Raines Rd. when the crash happened.
Resident speaks out after lightning strike causes Cordova apartment fire
An intense fire ripped through an apartment building in Cordova yesterday afternoon. It left Nathaniel Ramirez and his family with nearly nothing.
