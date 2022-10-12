ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

Memphis NAACP stresses importance of voting in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The importance of voting was stressed by the NAACP on Friday as the organization held a presser to explain key information needed in order for citizens to vote. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19. Van Turner is the president of the Memphis branch of the NAACP.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction

On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How does Reginald Milton plan to tackle youth violence prevention in Shelby County?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Combatting juvenile charges has been a problem in Shelby County for the past few years. Between 2017 and 2019, officials reported an average of 1,000 serious juvenile charges each year. However, in 2020, that number decreased by 20%. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently appointed Reginald Miltonaso Deputy Administrator of Education and Youth and he has plans for youth violence prevention.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
MEMPHIS, TN
