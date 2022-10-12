Dogs removed from home, police investigating after 'incredibly graphic' video posted to YouTube shows Macomb County vet abusing dog

RAY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential case of animal abuse involving a local veterinarian after a video posted to YouTube Tuesday night shows an alarming incident.

The video, filmed and posted by a 52-year-old Ray Township man’s child, has since been removed from YouTube. The video shows the man dragging what appears to be a German Shepherd out of a bedroom and down a hallway. Multiple dogs are heard yelping and barking during the video.

WWJ has elected not to publish the video, due to its graphic content.

The man, whose name has not been released, pending the ongoing investigation, proceeds to scream at the dog to “get over here.” He then chokes the dog and slams its head into the floor.

The person filming the video makes comments such as “I finally got some good s**t.” A description of the video, titled on YouTube “my dad uncut lmfao (action-drama-comedy film), says it is a “short action comedy film starring a dysfunctional family and a psychopathic teenager.”

The description also says “surely this will be the blockbuster of the year. Produced and directed by you know who.”

“Lmfao finally captured some good s**t captured on video. Love to see people suffer. I wish it was worse. I f***ing hate people, f*** motherf*****s.”

It was not clear what prompted the incident or why the child posted such comments. The child's age was not disclosed, other than their self-identification as a teenager.

The animals have since been taken from the home and brought to Macomb County Animal Control.

Speaking at a press conference outside of Macomb County Animal Control on Wednesday afternoon, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel called the video “incredibly graphic.”

“If you see what this gentleman is doing to this animal in this home and there’s more going around in this home than just what he was doing to that animal,” he said. “It is apparent he has a very high intensity as far as his temperament and what he did to this animal is uncalled for.”

No arrests have been made and no formal charges have been filed at this time, though the man, whose name has not been released, could face animal cruelty charges, WWJ’s Jon Hewett reported.

While the case is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office wanted to reach out and publicly let people know because they have received so many calls and questions in regard to what they have done about this situation and wanted to make sure people know the animals have been removed from the home.