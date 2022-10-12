ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wiareport.com

Amy Goldberg Appointed Dean of the School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia

Amy J. Goldberg, the George S. and Louise C. Peters Chair of Surgery and Temple University Health System surgeon-in-chief, has been appointed dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia. She had served as interim dean for the past 18 months. Dr. Goldberg was the first woman to serve as Temple’s chair of surgery and is now the first to serve as medical school dean.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theplanetD

28 Best Things to do in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is the largest city in Pennsylvania and an incredible destination for culture and history lovers. There are plenty of things to do in Philadelphia. Whether you want to race up the steps Rocky Steps like Rocky Balboa, enjoy a free concert or take in a stunning view of the Philadelphia skyline, the city will keep you entertained.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
desales.edu

DeSales, Lansdale Catholic High School Partner on Dual Enrollment Agreement

DeSales University and Lansdale Catholic High School are joining forces to help students earn college credit early. Father James Greenfield, OSFS ’84, president of DeSales (second from right, above), and James Casey, president of Lansdale Catholic (center, above), signed a dual enrollment agreement on Friday, October 14, at Lansdale Catholic.
LANSDALE, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER GYM STATEMENT ON THE POTENTIAL IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS

PHILADELPHIA — Today, City Councilmember Helen Gym (At Large) released the following statement regarding the impact state-imposed graduation requirements will have on Philadelphia students and schools:. “This week, a report was released showing dramatic potential consequences for Philadelphia from the state’s new graduation requirements, which are currently set to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

7 pumpkin patches to visit in Philadelphia region this fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is it just us or did September fly by? Fall is in full swing and there are so many fun activities to partake in during this transitional season. It already feels as if fall is moving as quickly as summer did, so you need to get a jump on the fall fun ASAP.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

About 10,000 nurses to attend National Magnet Conference in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ten thousand nurses are in Philadelphia for a conference. They have a packed agenda, and many are also still haunted by being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention celebrates hospitals that have achieved special designations, and critically, the nurses on the front lines. While COVID-19 is no longer overwhelming health care systems, it's far from forgotten. Thousands of nurses crowded into the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday for the National Magnet Conference, which runs until Oct. 15. "In the beginning, it was really scary," Angela Piech, Pennsylvania Hospital Intensive Care Unit clinical nurse, said. Piech, an ICU...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA

New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
NEW HOPE, PA
PennLive.com

Temple cancels classes so students can focus on their wellness

PHILADELPHIA — Temple University senior Maggie Dunleavy and her boyfriend plan to drive across the state for a camping trip, “a fun, carefree weekend,” as she sees it. But the psychology major from Warrington, Bucks County, says she likely wouldn’t have planned the adventure if the university hadn’t canceled classes and assignments Friday as part of a “Wellness Day” for students and faculty to focus on their well-being.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

