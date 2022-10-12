Read full article on original website
Best automated cat toys 2022: Perfect playthings to keep your kitties active
Automated cat toys are a real lifesaver if you're looking for ways to provide your feline friend with extra mental and physical stimulation when you're away from home or too busy to play. Some of the best cat toys that money can buy, automated toys will provide your kitty with the enrichment they need to stay happy and healthy.
Border Collie vs Australian Cattle Dog – We Put the Breeds to the Test
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With an abundance of intelligence and energy, the border collie and the Australian cattle dog are two phenomenal herding dogs. In the right hands, they can also make wonderful family pets. However, both breeds also need plenty of exercises and mental stimulation to keep them on the right track.
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
Virtual Labrador could help researchers tackle dog bites
A virtual reality dog could one day be used as an educational tool to help prevent dog bites, thanks to an innovative project led by researchers at the University of Liverpool. As part of a new pilot study, veterinary researchers have tested a virtual reality Labrador known as DAVE (Dog...
