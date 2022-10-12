Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Renews Wildfire Disaster Proclamation In October 2022
WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March 18, 2022, as amended and renewed in a number of subsequent proclamations, certifying that the wildfires which began on February 23, 2022, posed an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in Andrews, Aransas, Archer, Bee, Bell, Blanco, Borden, Bosque, Brewster, Brooks, Brown, Cameron, Coke, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Cooke, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson, Dimmit, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Edwards, Erath, Gaines, Garza, Grayson, Hemphill, Hidalgo, Hood, Howard, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kimble, Kleberg, Live Oak, Martin, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Midland, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Parker, Pecos, Potter, Presidio, Randall, Reagan, Real, Refugio, Roberts, Runnels, Starr, Taylor, Terrell, Tom Green, Upton, Wichita, Willacy, Williamson, Winkler, Wise, Zapata, and Zavala counties; and.
Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Corsicana
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Corsicana will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop on Monday, October 17. "The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Corsicana to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to boost creative partnerships and spur new business growth."
Notification of the Release of Adopted FASRG Version 18
This letter is to inform local educational agencies (LEAs) that the Texas Education Agency has published the adopted version 18 of the Financial Accountability System Resource Guide (FASRG), which has an effective date of September 13, 2022. Adopted by reference in 19 Texas Administrative Code §§109.41 and 109.5001, the FASRG describes the rules of financial accounting for school districts, charter schools, and education service centers.
HHS Observes Ombuds Day
Oct. 13 marks Ombuds Day, an international celebration of those who work as public advocates and investigate citizen complaints or work within organizations to assist with dispute resolution. At Texas Health and Human Services, the Office of the Ombudsman (OO) collaborates with team members, program areas and the people HHS...
Attendance Projections for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 School Years
The Attendance Projections module in the Foundation School Program (FSP) application will open on Monday, October 17, 2022. Attendance projections are estimates of student average daily attendance (ADA), enrollment, or full-time equivalent (FTE) counts by program or instructional setting. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) develops these attendance projections and will provide them to the Legislative Budget Board by March 1, 2023. The Legislature then uses these projections to determine the cost of public education for the next biennium (school years 2023–2024 and 2024–2025).
Governor’s Office Of Economic Development And Tourism Recognizes Seguin Manufacturing Facility’s 50 Years
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism today participated in Vitesco Technologies’ 50th anniversary celebration for the advanced manufacturing facility in Seguin. Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, commended the company and the community on reaching this significant milestone and presented a congratulatory certificate from Governor Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott Highlights Surging Economic Growth At Asian American Alliance Of San Antonio
Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the abundance of economic opportunity across Texas and outlined examples of surging economic growth in San Antonio during his keynote address at the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio (AAASA) luncheon. "From its large Toyota manufacturing facility to its growing, cutting edge defense and technology...
Escaped Inmate from Coryell County Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added prison escapee Brandon Wayne Hogan to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List and is asking citizens to be on the lookout. Hogan is wanted for escape. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
