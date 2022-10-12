Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
Officer involved shooting at Southaven restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven that happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Police responded to a call a the Red Hook Cajun Restaurant in Southaven, but there are still very few details at this time. The only piece of information available right now is that the […]
Pedestrian killed on Highway 385 identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the highway in southeast Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit around 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 385 was shut […]
Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County. Shelby County deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. at Stateline Road and Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County near Hacks Cross. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO has shut down Stateline Road in both directions as […]
Motorcyclist dies after crash in southeast Shelby County, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person on a motorcycle died after a crash in southeast Shelby County early Friday morning. The crash happened at Stateline Road and Berryman Drive around 7:15 a.m. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, (SCSO), the accident involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The...
wtva.com
Construction continues on new headquarters for New Albany PD
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany Police will soon move out of an 85-year-old building. The city is renovating an old Fred’s store along West Main Street to house the New Albany Police Department. Police Chief Chris Robertson said the move will be a major upgrade. "This building...
DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake to consider Muslim cemetery request
A request to build a Muslim cemetery on Church Road narrowly passed the city’s planning commission and will now go before the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen on Oct. 18. The Planning Commission voted 4-3 at its Sept. 26 meeting - with Chairman Chad Engelke casting the tie breaker - to allow a cemetery on 1.2 acres of an 80 acre property at 4600 Church Road.
Oakland man waits 124 days for home warranty company to fix air conditioning unit
OAKLAND, Tenn. — After spending a sweltering summer with a broken air conditioner, a Fayette County man worries that his family won’t have heat in time for next week’s cold front. “I used to have a countdown to Christmas,” Joe Murray told FOX13. “Now, I have a...
Victim identified after being hit and killed by car at Hwy. 385 and Hacks Cross
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle late Thursday night in southeast Shelby County. The accident happened at Hwy. 385 at Hacks Cross around 11 p.m., according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the victim was pronounced dead at the...
Germantown PD warning residents of phone scam impersonating them, demanding fines
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Police issued a warning to residents Friday, saying they have received multiple calls regarding a telephone scam pretending to be them. Police said the callers are identifying themselves as members of the police department and in some cases spoofing the department's telephone number. The callers are making false claims of subpoenas and warrants.
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
wtva.com
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
Mississippi River low water levels lead to unusual discovery of cars at Bass Landing
MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi River has gotten so low it is revealing things that it has held secret. In DeSoto County at Bass Landing Road, where it meets the river, two cars have been found that were submerged until the water. FOX13 is talking with locals, and law enforcement...
15-year-old takes police on chase in stolen Kia after shooting: SCSO
UPDATE: A 15-year-old has been arrested in this incident. He is being charged with two counts of theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and reckless driving. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been charged after a police chase ended in a crash in Hickory Hill early Wednesday, leaving one person injured. […]
wcbi.com
Two men wanted for questioning in forgery, stolen vehicle case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yalobusha County deputies are searching for two men in a $39,000 forgery case and for a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the unknown man in this picture took the vehicle and is wanted for questioning. They also want to talk to a man named John...
hottytoddy.com
Game Day Info: Weather, Shuttles, What to Wear and More
The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Auburn Tigers at home Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels go into Saturday’s game with a 6-0 record. The kick-off is set for 11 a.m. The high temperature for Saturday is expected to hit 83 under sunny skies; however, with...
44-Year-Old Willie Boyd Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on North Reid [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
tri-statedefender.com
Greenwood C.M.E. Pastor Willie Boyd Jr. dies in car crash
For those who knew the Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, his death in a single-car crash leaves a soul-touching void. Friends and family are remembering the beloved pastor and youth advocate who died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident Saturday (Oct.8). Shelby County...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
