ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Officer involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven that happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Police responded to a call a the Red Hook Cajun Restaurant in Southaven, but there are still very few details at this time. The only piece of information available right now is that the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Pedestrian killed on Highway 385 identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the highway in southeast Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit around 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 385 was shut […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County. Shelby County deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. at Stateline Road and Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County near Hacks Cross. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO has shut down Stateline Road in both directions as […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Oxford, MS
Accidents
wtva.com

Construction continues on new headquarters for New Albany PD

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany Police will soon move out of an 85-year-old building. The city is renovating an old Fred’s store along West Main Street to house the New Albany Police Department. Police Chief Chris Robertson said the move will be a major upgrade. "This building...
NEW ALBANY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake to consider Muslim cemetery request

A request to build a Muslim cemetery on Church Road narrowly passed the city’s planning commission and will now go before the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen on Oct. 18. The Planning Commission voted 4-3 at its Sept. 26 meeting - with Chairman Chad Engelke casting the tie breaker - to allow a cemetery on 1.2 acres of an 80 acre property at 4600 Church Road.
HORN LAKE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#The Front Porch#Accident#Ofd
WATN Local Memphis

Germantown PD warning residents of phone scam impersonating them, demanding fines

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Police issued a warning to residents Friday, saying they have received multiple calls regarding a telephone scam pretending to be them. Police said the callers are identifying themselves as members of the police department and in some cases spoofing the department's telephone number. The callers are making false claims of subpoenas and warrants.
GERMANTOWN, TN
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hottytoddy.com

Game Day Info: Weather, Shuttles, What to Wear and More

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Auburn Tigers at home Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels go into Saturday’s game with a 6-0 record. The kick-off is set for 11 a.m. The high temperature for Saturday is expected to hit 83 under sunny skies; however, with...
OXFORD, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Greenwood C.M.E. Pastor Willie Boyd Jr. dies in car crash

For those who knew the Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, his death in a single-car crash leaves a soul-touching void. Friends and family are remembering the beloved pastor and youth advocate who died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident Saturday (Oct.8). Shelby County...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy