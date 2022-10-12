Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
What Kenny Pickett Said About Tom Brady Before Bucs-Steelers Game
There's a bit of an experience gap between Kenny Pickett and Tom Brady. Pickett was nearing his second birthday when the New England Patriots drafted Brady in 2000. Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the rookie's second NFL start and the future Hall of Famer's 369th (including 47 playoff games).
3 Steelers who should be on the trading block
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
fantasypros.com
Minkah Pitzpatrick listed as out for Pittsburgh
According to PFF's Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed S Minkah Fitzpatrick as out for Week 6 against Tampa Bay. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The Steelers' DBs are banged up as Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have also been listed as out. Fitzpatrick, with three interceptions and 33 tackles, is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and will be greatly missed by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's passing weapons all receive upgrades with this news, especially after QB Josh Allen put up big-time stats on them in Week 5.
Koll: Here's what best-case scenario may be for the Steelers this year…
Things are falling apart at the seams for this team. But there’s one way this all plays out that would redeem what could be the worst Steelers season we’ve seen in a very long time.
‘We don’t look at color’: Todd Bowles’ poignant take ahead of clash vs. Mike Tomlin’s Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was recently about his relationship with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Bowles also discussed representation in NFL coaching, per David Schiele. “I have a very good relationship with Tomlin,” Todd Bowles said. “We don’t look at what color we are when we...
NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Buccaneers-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. Tampa Bay was caught...
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one step closer to making a return to the field. The Dolphins QB has been cleared from concussion protocol, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Saturday. Tagovailoa flew to Detroit and Pittsburgh to meet with specialists before he was cleared, Pelissero added. Tagovailoa...
NFL・
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Underwhelms, Penguins Remain Same
My apologies to the casual fans who often roll through Dan’s Daily for the NHL trade rumors and free agent scuttle and the little insider tidbits, but at this point of the season, GMs lock it down to see what they have. Jim Rutherford is one of the few who doesn’t mind wheeling and dealing in October. So, you’re stuck with actual hockey news, such as the red-hot Battle of Alberta resumes after last season’s slobberknocker playoff series. Toronto media is underwhelmed with Matt Murray already. Wayne Simmonds is open to a trade, but so far, no takers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins remain the same.
Bucs vs. Steelers injury report: Big names still limited for both teams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their updated injury reports for Sunday’s games, and there are still key players for both teams who were limited in Thursday’s practices. Among those who didn’t take part in Bucs practice Thursday were wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive...
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers look to break slide this weekend against Tampa Bay
Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season across his 15-year tenure with the Steelers. The chances of continuing that impressive streak are in serious jeopardy, as Tomlin’s bunch (1-4) has dropped four in a row, and are underdogs this week — and will very likely be the following two weeks — going into the midway point of the season.
Bucs GM asked-will the Pirates increase payroll?
What Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington when asked Friday if they will increase their payroll this season & the support he gets from management
