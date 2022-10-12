ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

What Kenny Pickett Said About Tom Brady Before Bucs-Steelers Game

There's a bit of an experience gap between Kenny Pickett and Tom Brady. Pickett was nearing his second birthday when the New England Patriots drafted Brady in 2000. Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the rookie's second NFL start and the future Hall of Famer's 369th (including 47 playoff games).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Steelers who should be on the trading block

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
fantasypros.com

Minkah Pitzpatrick listed as out for Pittsburgh

According to PFF's Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed S Minkah Fitzpatrick as out for Week 6 against Tampa Bay. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The Steelers' DBs are banged up as Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have also been listed as out. Fitzpatrick, with three interceptions and 33 tackles, is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and will be greatly missed by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's passing weapons all receive upgrades with this news, especially after QB Josh Allen put up big-time stats on them in Week 5.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Underwhelms, Penguins Remain Same

My apologies to the casual fans who often roll through Dan’s Daily for the NHL trade rumors and free agent scuttle and the little insider tidbits, but at this point of the season, GMs lock it down to see what they have. Jim Rutherford is one of the few who doesn’t mind wheeling and dealing in October. So, you’re stuck with actual hockey news, such as the red-hot Battle of Alberta resumes after last season’s slobberknocker playoff series. Toronto media is underwhelmed with Matt Murray already. Wayne Simmonds is open to a trade, but so far, no takers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins remain the same.
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers look to break slide this weekend against Tampa Bay

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season across his 15-year tenure with the Steelers. The chances of continuing that impressive streak are in serious jeopardy, as Tomlin’s bunch (1-4) has dropped four in a row, and are underdogs this week — and will very likely be the following two weeks — going into the midway point of the season.
