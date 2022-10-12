The Arkansas offense was glad to have KJ Jefferson back. The starting quarterback missed last week’s loss to Mississippi State and the offense managed just 17 points. Arkansas scored 52 against BYU in a 17-point win on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak. But Jefferson, who suffered a likely head injury late in the team’s loss to Alabama two weeks ago, left the game late in the fourth quarter against the Cougars with another one. Jefferson took off around the left side for a five-yard gain to the BYU 2 and came down hard on the crown of his helmet. He didn’t get up before the commercial break came and looked dazed after removing his helmet. When play resumed, Malik Hornsby was in the game, though Jefferson was seen on the sidelines in good spirits as the staff appeared to be replacing a contact lens in his eye. Jefferson threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another 32 yards on 10 carries before leaving. List KJ Jefferson is better than your favorite quarterback and proves it against BYU

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 32 MINUTES AGO